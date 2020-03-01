Blues take 3-2 lead on Stars after two periods

St. Louis Blues Brayden Schenn (10) takes out Dallas Stars’ Joe Pavelski (16) during the first period at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Spurred on by a string of power plays that produced only one goal but generated plenty of momentum, the Blues led Dallas 3-2 after two periods at Enterprise Center on Saturday in a battle of Central Division contenders.The Blues have a six-point edge on the Stars and a one-point lead on the Avalanche, which beat Nashville 3-2 tonight.The Blues dominated the period until a giveaway by David Perron led to a Dallas goal late in the period that gave the Stars some momentum.Dallas was called for three penalties in the first 5:31 of the second period, and the Blues played much of the next three-fourths of the period like they still had a man advantage.Their first goal came 4:19 into the period when Tyler Bozak got his stick on a spinning behind-the-back pass by Vince Dunn to make it 2-1. That gave Dunn an assist on each of the Blues’ first two goals.With 6:54 to go in the second, the Blues went up 3-1. Alex Pietrangelo picked up a puck in the Stars end, sent it to Ryan O’Reilly, who got defenseman John Klingberg turned around around and had a two-on-one with Brayden Schenn with Dallas’ Esa Lindell defending. O’Reilly reached forward to pass the puck around Lindell and Schenn blasted it in for a goal in his fourth straight game and 24th on the season.The Blues put Dallas back in the game two minutes later. The Blues had the puck in the Dallas zone and a Star had broken his stick when David Perron skated the puck into trouble at the blueline and lost it to Denis Gurianov, who had a breakaway and beat Jake Allen to cut the lead to 3-2.The Blues fell behind in the first period when Tyler Seguin deflected in a shot by John Klingberg 8:30 into the period that may well have hit a Blue as well and that left Allen helpless.With 7:04 to go in the period, the Blues got even. Dunn kept the puck in the Dallas zone with an inch to spare at the blueline and passed it to Perron, who skated deep in the zone and shot the puck into the crease, where Miro Heiskanen got his stick just in front of Dunn’s and directed it into the net. It was originally announced as Dunn’s goal before changed to Perron for his 25th of the season and just his second in the past 14 games.Jacob de la Rose, making a rare appearance in the lineup because Jordan Kyrou is sick, made his presence felt with five hits in the first period. Sammy Blais, also back in the lineup, had three hits.

Blues defenseman who collapsed on the bench during a cardiac episode on Feb. 11 won’t play again this season or in the playoffs.

Sammy Blais’ absence from the lineup Thursday against the New York Islanders was not injury related.

Looks like Bortuzzo will be extra D-man, and Blais the forward who sits.

Minnesota has a different look under interim head coach Dean Evason.

Blues defenseman stopped by the Enterprise Center on Tuesday morning and visited with the team.

General manager talks about Tarasenko’s recovery, Pietrangelo’s contract, Kyrou’s progress and other topics.

General manager talks about Tarasenko’s recovery, Pietrangelo’s contract, Kyrou’s progress and other topics.

Jim Thomas responds to your Blues and NHL questions and comments in the weekly chat hosted by the Post-Dispatch hockey writer.

Binnington sees his shutout streak snapped at 142:51, but they get goals from four players in win

Forward has missed two games after taking a puck off his skate.

St. Louis Blues Brayden Schenn (10) takes out Dallas Stars’ Joe Pavelski (16) during the first period at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com