Blues survive ‘crazy game’ against Blackhawks

Blues center Brayden Schenn celebrates a goal as Blackhawk defenseman Slater Koekkoek and goalie Malcolm Subban recover on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

By not making a move at the trade deadline, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong made his position clear: We like what we’ve got. This is our team.The Blues then went out on Tuesday and played nothing like that team that Armstrong thought he had, but it didn’t matter because if the method was unorthodox, the Blues did what Armstrong expected them to do: Win.This time the Blues were down 3-1 and 5-4, and gave up three goals on the power play, and did all sorts of things not associated with winning hockey —and still came away with a 6-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center.“That’s not really our style,” said Ryan O’Reilly, who had a goal and an assist, “but I feel at the end of the day, we got two points and a big win for us.”“You gotta win games a lot of different ways throughout the season,” coach Craig Berube said, “and this is one of ‘em.”“Crazy game,” said Robert Thomas.It was exhausting to watch, with as many ups and downs as a seesaw in a hurricane. The Blues scored two goals in 16 seconds to pull ahead in the third, only to get caught by Chicago and then passed as well. The Blues then needed a bank shot from Justin Faulk to go in — his shot was going wide before hitting a Chicago skate and going in — and the second goal of the night for Zach Sanford, who had his third multi-goal game in the month of February after having none previously in his career.And fittingly for a game with as much offense, the deciding play of the game was on a penalty kill. Oskar Sundqvist was sent off for tripping with 2:51 to play and Chicago pulled goalie Corey Crawford halfway through for a two-man advantage. After giving up three goals to the league’s worst power play, the Blues stopped them that time to preserve their fifth straight win and stay four points up on Dallas and go five up on Colorado (which has played three fewer games than the Blues).One of the reasons Armstrong didn’t make a move at the deadline was because of the play of Sanford, who is getting noticed for the goals — 11 in his past 15 games — but is doing so much more. Sanford had gone five games without a goal but had been just as valuable in that span. Against Chicago, he had a career-high nine shots on goal. His first goal put the Blues ahead at 4-3 and his second one put them ahead at 6-5.

“His confidence is at an all-time high,” said Thomas, who recently moved onto a line with Sanford. “I think the biggest thing for him is he’s battling, he’s not losing one-on-one battles, he’s fighting for those pucks and he’s got the confidence in his shot right now. He’s playing unbelievable. Makes it easy to play with.”“He’s playing a very well-rounded game,” Berube said. “Like if you watch him tonight on the penalty kill, blocking shots and things like that. Back pressure all over the ice. Heavy stick. He’s doing a ton of things, not just scoring goals. He’s doing a lot of good stuff. He’s really dialed in right now.”On the game-winner, Sanford took a shot that goalie Crawford blocked. The puck took a roundabout path off a couple of skates back to Sanford and he held it long enough for Crawford to start sliding to the left and then put it behind him for his 15th goal of the season, the fourth most on the team.The comeback shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. When the Blues played Chicago here on Dec. 14, the Blues were down 3-0 in the third period and scored four goals to win it in regulation. So a two-goal deficit this time was nothing.“Yeah, that went through my head for sure,” said Thomas, who had a goal and two assists. “Even when we were down, I felt like we were taking it to them. They capitalized on some chances there. We knew if we stuck with it and kept on pushing that we’d have success.”“I didn’t say anything to the team about it but guys remember,” Berube said. “They know. They’re smart guys. They remember things. I talked between periods and on the bench about just staying with what we were doing. Because we were getting a lot of opportunities. And get a goal, it changes things. That’s exactly what happened. We got a goal and it changed things. It changed everything.”The main point of concern postgame was the penalty kill. The Blues had given up four power-play goals to Vegas on Feb. 13, one to Nashville two days later and then stopped all 16 over the next five games. And then came Tuesday. The only time the PK looked good was in the closing minutes, when they needed it the most.“It was definitely nice to kill that one off,” O’Reilly said. “We know that was an issue tonight. We’re usually better than that on the penalty kill. We gave up way too much. We left (Jordan Binnington) out to dry there. We’re usually better and we shut it down, keep it to the outside and not give them that many point-blank opportunities. It’s an adjustment that we have to make and I think we will.”“You gotta have a short memory,” said Berube, who thought the first power-play goal was helped by a Chicago penalty, the second one Binnington would have liked to have back and the third one was a defensive mistake. “You gotta have your guys know the situation and know that probably in a minute the goalie’s coming out. Just go kill it off and win the game.”

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington lets a puck shot by Blackhawk defensman Duncan Keith get by on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues players celebrate after a Brayden Schenn goal early in the first period on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in a game against the Blackhawks at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, upper left, and center Ivan Barbashev converge on Blackhawk center Drake Caggiula on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the first period of game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz goes down while tussling with Blackhawk left wing Alex DeBrincat on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the second period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues defenseman Marco Scandella reaches to disrupt Blackhawk right wing Patrick Kane on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the second period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues center Robert Thomas is congratulated by teammates on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, after scoring a goal in the second period as teammate David Perron follows in the second period a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington reacts after he allowed a goal on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the second period of a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues center Brayden Schenn celebrates a goal as Blackhawk defenseman Slater Koekkoek and goalie Malcolm Subban recover on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues center Ryan O’Reilly scores an unassisted goal against Blackhawk goalie Malcolm Subban on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues defenseman Marco Scandella shows a bloody mouth on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the third period of a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues players Alex Pietrangelo and Robert Thomas try to settle an errant puck as Blackhawk left wing Alex DeBrincat reaches in on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues center Brayden Schenn celebrates a goal as Blackhawk defenseman Slater Koekkoek and goalie Malcolm Subban recover on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues center Ryan O’Reilly, center, is sandwiched by Blackhawks Brandon Saad and David Kampf on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues players Alex Pietrangelo and Robert Thomas try to settle an errant puck as Blackhawk left wing Alex DeBrincat reaches in on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, center, laments a goal as Blackhawk players celebrate on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

