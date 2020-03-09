🔥Blues’ Sundqvist fined $5,000 for roughing🔥

Blues center Oskar Sundqvist maneuvers around Coyote defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the 3rd period of a casino game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist avoided a significant penalty for elbowing on Sunday night but were left with a $5,000 fine for his hit on Chicago’s Adam Boqvist.The play happened with about 5 minutes to go in the next period on Sunday. Sundqvist won a race to the puck with Boqvist, but from then on, swung his elbow around, hitting Boqvist. Boqvist didn’t go back to the overall game and is in the league’s concussion protocol.The Blackhawks weren’t pleased with Sundqvist’s hit.”I believe it’s an unnecessary hit,” Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. “There is nothing wrong with finishing your check, but there is no reason, no reason behind the contact to his head. It had been totally unrelated to the play. It was It late was.vist) was looking to get (Boqvist). So he did. And we find yourself losing a significant player for all of us for all of those other game. It puts extra stress on our defense who’ve played a whole lot, especially the very best guys and we end up getting a two-minute power play. It generally does not seem on the proper level if you ask me.””(I) figured it had been dirty,” Chicago forward Alex DeBrincat said. “I saw it after on the Jumbotron. I have no idea if (Sundqvist) really designed to take action, but he hits (Boqvist) in the top and you need to be familiar with your surroundings. (And that means you) go within, operate for (Boqvist) and hopefully obtain the team back it.”Sundqvist’s hit resulted in a number of fights and scrums, with Vince Dunn obtaining a five-minute fighting penalty for his brawl with Drake Caggiula and Mackenzie MacEachern obtaining a 10-minute misconduct. Caggiula suffered the right hand injury.