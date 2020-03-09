Blues’ Sundqvist fined $5,000 for elbowing Blackhawk

Blues center Oskar Sundqvist maneuvers around Coyote defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist avoided a major penalty for elbowing on Sunday night but ended up with a $5,000 fine for his hit on Chicago’s Adam Boqvist.The play happened with about five minutes to go in the second period on Sunday. Sundqvist won a race to the puck with Boqvist, but after that, swung his elbow around, hitting Boqvist. Boqvist didn’t return to the game and is in the league’s concussion protocol.Sundqvist was originally given a five-minute major for elbowing, but under a new policy where all major penalties are given a video review by the referees, it was downgraded to two minutes for elbowing and two minutes for roughing. With many of the penalties cancelling out, Chicago ended up with a two-minute power play.The Blackhawks were not happy with Sundqvist’s hit.”I think it’s an unnecessary hit,” Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. “There’s nothing wrong with finishing your check, but there was no reason, no reason for the contact to his head. It was totally unrelated to the play. It was late. (Sundqvist) was trying to get (Boqvist). So he did. And we end up losing an important player for us for the rest of the game. It puts extra stress on our defense who have played a lot, especially the top guys and we end up with a two-minute power play. It doesn’t seem on the right level if you ask me.””(I) figured it was dirty,” Chicago forward Alex DeBrincat said. “I saw it after on the Jumbotron. I don’t know if (Sundqvist) really meant to do it, but he hits (Boqvist) in the head and you’ve got to be aware of your surroundings. (So you) go in there, stand up for (Boqvist) and hopefully get the team back in it.”Sundqvist’s hit led to a series of fights and scrums, with Vince Dunn getting a five-minute fighting penalty for his brawl with Drake Caggiula and Mackenzie MacEachern getting a 10-minute misconduct. Caggiula suffered a right hand injury.It’s the second time this season Sundqvist has been fined. He was hit for $7,392.47 for charging Anaheim goalie John Gibson on Nov. 16 when Gibson went behind his net to play the puck.Sundqvist was also suspended for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final last season for his hit on Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk.ODDS AND ENDSThere were a couple other milestones in Alex Pietrangelo’s goal last night, his 14th of the season and 10th on the road: Pietrangelo, who has 36 assists, joined Jeff Brown and Al MacInnis as the third Blues defenseman to have four seasons with 50-plus points. He followed Washington’s John Carlson as the second defenseman to score 10 road goals this season.The Blues have held the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference dating to Dec. 14 and for 122 total days this season – nearly 100 more than the next closest club (Edmonton with 20). In the Eastern Conference, Boston – the current leaders – and Washington have been on top for 43 and 90 days, respectively.

