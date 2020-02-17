Blues suffer fifth straight loss despite stellar performance in Nashville

1 of 3

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington blocks a shot against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris, right, celebrates with Ryan Johansen (92) and Matt Duchene (95) after Turris scored against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (4), of Sweden, moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE — This is how life is for the Blues right now: They went on the road on the second half of a back-to-back, held their opponent to 24 shots on goal — just 12 in the first two periods — had 39 shots on goal and 69 shot attempts themselves and buzzed all around the opponent’s net. And lost 2-1.The Blues’ defeat by Nashville on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena was, Blues coach Craig Berube said, one of the best games the team has played this season, and he wasn’t exaggerating. But it was also the team’s fifth straight loss (two coming in overtime), with the last four losses coming by one goal. They are 2-7-3 in their past 12 and still have a piece of first place in the Central Division because their opponents poised to pass them have burped the past two nights, with Colorado losing to Los Angeles on Saturday and Dallas, tied for first at the moment, losing in overtime to Ottawa on Sunday. Oh, and it’s one week to the trade deadline.“That was as good as we’ve played in quite some time, actually,” said forward Tyler Bozak, who had the team’s lone goal on a pass that caromed off a Nashville defender and in. “You’ve got to get points, you’ve got to win, and unfortunately we didn’t do that tonight.”If it’s not one thing for the Blues lately, it’s been a lot of things. But on Sunday, it came down to one thing: Scoring. The team snapped its 11-game run of giving up three or more goals and was generally tight on defense, but didn’t get the win because it scored only one goal. There were plenty of chances for the Blues and they either missed or ran into Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne, who stopped the Blues time and time again. “I think we played a good game but obviously it’s about scoring goals,” said forward Oskar Sundqvist, who made his return to the lineup after missing nine games to a lower-body injury, an absence that closely corresponds to the Blues’ struggles. “We didn’t do that tonight and we need to regroup here and find a solution to score more goals. That’s what we need right now. We need some goal scoring. Hopefully we can turn it around.“I think we’re playing good around their net, winning a lot of battles and getting pucks back. We just kind of weren’t in the right spot at the right time. Their D just took the rebounds and shot it away, but we got the puck back pretty quickly tonight and created even more chances. We definitely need to bear down and score some goals here.”Sundqvist ended up figuring prominently in the play that decided the game. He was trying to get the puck out of the Blues end along the boards but fanned on it. He got knocked down from behind, there was a battle for the puck and Filip Forsberg of Nashville got the puck to Kyle Turris, who had room to maneuver and beat Jordan Binnington with 2:12 to play.“I need to be better there, obviously,” Sundqvist said. “Can’t give that up late in the third. I need to be better there and I know I will be better next time.”

Get all the Blues coverage from Jim Thomas without the pop-ups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition.

“We’ve got to be more on the right side of things,” Berube said. “We had everybody in there. One guy should have stayed on the outside a little bit, held ground a little bit. That’s hockey though. It’s quick. It happens quick.”The Blues spoiled their best chance at an equalizer when, as they tried to get Binnington off the ice, David Perron jumped on early and the Blues were called for having too many men on the ice — that was about the only thing they hadn’t done in this slump — with 1:29 to play. They eventually did pull Binnington, but it just got them to five-on-five and they couldn’t score.Even though the Blues got no points on Sunday, they did get Sundqvist back, which is a big deal. The Blues came into the game 27-9-8 with Sundqvist in the lineup and 5-7-2 without him.“He’s kind of an engine for us,” Berube said. “Wills his way around the ice and does good things.”Berube put Sundqvist on a line with Ivan Barbashev and Alexander Steen, reuniting the line that worked well as the Blues drove to the Stanley Cup last season. Sundqvist had two shots on goal and two shots blocked in 12:01 of ice time in his first game since Jan. 27.“I felt all right,” he said. “Happy to be back, with Barbs and Steener. It felt good. Our line needs to keep going like this and not make mistakes like I did in the third.”“That’s huge for our team obviously,” Bozak said. “He stabilizes us a lot. He does everything out there, a ton of things offensively and defensively. I thought he did a really good job for his first game back. It’s never easy after you miss time to come back, especially in a game like this, in a back to back with a little bit of blood boiling and teams playing hard. I thought he did a real good job.”The Blues came away feeling they did what they needed to do to win. They just didn’t win.“We’re upset we didn’t get the win or at least get it to overtime,” Bozak said, “but you know there’s a lot of things we can look at and say we did well and the video will show that but there’s also a lot of things we can still improve on so we’re going to have to do that too.”

Blues defenseman, 36, was rushed to Orange, Calif., hospital with his father at his side. Medical update from Blues coming at 3:30 p.m.

Blues defenseman, 36, was rushed to Orange, Calif., hospital with his father at his side. Medical update from Blues coming at 3:30 p.m.

Game with Ducks is halted in first period after he collapsed on the bench during a stoppage in play

He remains in a hospital in Southern California after the procedure.

Tonight’s game at Vegas is on, and if that seems like stating the obvious, consider that the Blues almost saw a teammate die during Tuesday’s game.

Game with Ducks is halted in first period after he collapsed on the bench during a stoppage in play

GM Armstrong: ‘I told the players, there’s no playbook on how we should react to this. So don’t think that anything you’re feeling is wrong.’

Zach Sanford has a night to remember in Vegas. But Blues’ defense has one to forget (52 shots allowed) in its first game without Jay Bouwmeester.

‘Things are looking very positive,’ Blues GM says after cardiac episode during Blues-Ducks game Tuesday hospitalized the veteran defenseman.

Blues defenseman, 36, was rushed to Orange, Calif., hospital with his father at his side. Medical update from Blues coming at 3:30 p.m.