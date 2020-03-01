Blues’ streak goes up to seven with win in SO

Blues goalie Jake Allen blocks the net against the Dallas Stars in the the second period on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Enterprise Center. (Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

It was tight, it was tense, and in the end it was dramatic.But Ryan O’Reilly put all those puck drills he does to good use, lifting a shot past Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin for a 4-3 Blues shootout victory before another sellout crowd, 18,096, Saturday at Enterprise Center.“It was great,” teammate Tyler Bozak said. “We’ve seen that move from him. He’s got incredible hands.”“His hands are, you know, probably some of the quickest in the league,” goalie Jake Allen said. “So when he gets in those shootout situations, he’s got some tricks. And it was good to see. It was a great move.”After squandering a 3-1 lead, the end result was the Blues rolling yet another seven — as in seven consecutive wins. The Blues have now won seven or more in a row three times this season. That’s a franchise record. The Blues won seven straight from Oct. 27 (against Detroit) through Nov. 9 (against Calgary). They won eight in a row from Dec. 12 (vs. Vegas) through Dec. 29 (against Winnipeg).Their current winning streak started Feb. 18, against New Jersey.“Our team knows how to win,” coach Craig Berube said. “You win seven, eight in a row three times it means you’re winning games where you’re probably not playing your best hockey. It’s hard to play really good hockey every night. You gotta find ways to win games without playing your best game — we’ve done a pretty good job of that.”And they’ve done a pretty good job of holding off Colorado and Dallas in the oh-so-tight Central Division race. At 39-17-10, for 88 points, the Blues stayed three points ahead of second-place Colorado — which defeated Nashville 3-2 on Saturday. The Avalanche have won six in a row and have two games in hand over the Blues.Third-place Dallas (37-21-7) is seven points back, with one game in hand.“Yeah, they’re all great hockey teams, and there’s so much parity in the league. It’s unbelievable,” Allen said. “It makes for an exciting finish obviously for fans. . . . Every point’s crucial, we know that. We’ve learned that hard way through two or three years ago.”(The Blues missed the playoffs by one point in the 2017-18 season, and obviously went from that to winning the Stanley Cup last season.)Allen made sure the Blues left Enterprise with two points Saturday by stopping all three Dallas shootout attempts — by Tyler Seguin, Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov. That trio entered the game having made a combined 85 of 198 shootout attempts over their careers. This season, Pavelski was three for three and Seguin three for four before Saturday.And as a topper, Allen stopped Jamie Benn on a breakaway with just under a minute to play in overtime.“I used to do a lot of video, I think when me and Brian Elliott were partners,” Allen said of his shootout approach. “And then I sort of got away from it because it sort of gets your mind (going). . . . You’re sort of just thinking one move that the guy’s gonna do, but these guys are so skilled that they can pull 12 moves in the blink of an eye.“So I just relied more on instincts.”With the Blues already having O’Reilly’s successful shootout attempt in the bank — David Perron and Tyler Bozak missed theirs — it was like hitting a walkoff homer when Allen stopped Radulov, who was the Stars’ third shooter.Thanks for coming folks, see you later.With one exception, though.“There’s no celebration for me,” Allen joked.So no strutting around the rink in a victory lap.The Blues were cruising, playing close to a perfect second period, before seeing a 3-1 lead disappear. Instead of a relatively easy win, they ended up in a dogfight at 14th & Clark.Aided by three power plays, the Blues controlled the action, with Dallas on its heels for most of the second period.With the Blues buzzing around Dallas’ goal, Vince Dunn stretched to keep position of the puck in the near slot, then spun around with a backhand that appeared to be heading past the skate of goalie Khudobin. But just to make sure, Bozak came crashing into the net to tap-in the puck for his 13th goal of the season, but only his second since Jan. 13. It came at the 4:09 mark of the second with defenseman Jamie Oleksiak off for tripping Robert Thomas.On another play when the assist was prettier than the actual goal, Brayden Schenn scored his 24th goal — and fourth in his last four games — to stretch the lead to 3-1. On the play, O’Reilly barely beat John Klingberg to the puck, chipping the puck past the Dallas defenseman as Klingberg lost his balance and fell.That set up a two-on-one rush with O’Reilly flanked by Schenn on his right. O’Reilly waited until the last possible second to tuck a pass around Esa Lindell to Schenn, who did the rest with a quick flick of the wrist past Khudobin.So there was 6:54 left in the period and the Blues were in total control. That is, until Perron committed a costly giveaway, trying to nudge a pass over to Alex Pietrangelo near the blue line in the offensive zone.Denis Gurianov read the pass like a hand-delivered telegram. Or in a more modern vein, like a direct message from Perron. Off Gurianov went on a breakaway, beating Allen for his 20th goal of the season. It came exactly two minutes after Schenn’s goal, and suddenly the Blues lead was just 3-2.“I wasn’t happy with that turnover,” Perron said. “I can laugh about it a bit now. I saw the guy broke his stick and I was trying to make a little more out of nothing and it wasn’t the right play. . . . I didn’t see (Gurianov).With just 19 seconds left in regulation, Klingberg scored for Dallas to tie the game at 3-3.But again, for the seventh time in a row, the Blues found a way.

Blues beat Stars in a shootout 4-3

St. Louis Blues Ryan O’Reilly (90) scores the winning goal in a shootout against Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (34) in overtime at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The Blues won 4-3. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues beat Stars in a shootout 4-3

St. Louis Blues Ryan O’Reilly (90) is greeted at the bench by teammates after scoring the winning goal in a shootout against Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (34) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The Blues won 4-3. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues host Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) deflects a shot by Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin (91) during the second period at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues host Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues Brayden Schenn (10) takes out Dallas Stars’ Joe Pavelski (16) during the first period at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues host Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues Sammy Blais (9) is knocked down by Dallas Stars’ Andrej Sekera (5) during the first period at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues host Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues Vince Dunn (29) scores with an assist from David Perron (57) during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues host Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues Ryan O’Reilly (90) works the face off against Dallas Stars’ Radek Faksa (12) during the first period at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues host Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues Alex Pietrangelo (27) works against Dallas Stars’ Radek Faksa (12) during the second period at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues host Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues Jaden Schwartz (17) battles for the puck against Dallas Stars’ Andrej Sekera (5) during the second period at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues host Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Denis Gurianov (34) scores against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the second period at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues host Dallas Stars

Blues goalie Jake Allen blocks the net against the Dallas Stars in the the second period on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Enterprise Center. (Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

Blues host Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues Robert Thomas (18) clears the puck on a face off against the Dallas Stars during the second period at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues beat Stars in a shootout 4-3

Dallas Stars John Klingberg ties the game with 18 seconds to play in the third period against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The Blues won 4-3 in a shootout. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues beat Stars in a shootout 4-3

St. Louis Blues Ryan O’Reilly (90) scores the winning goal in a shootout against Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (34) in overtime at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The Blues won 4-3. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Blues beat Stars in a shootout 4-3

St. Louis Blues fans Oliver Keefer, 5, and his father Chris Keefer of Glen Carbon celebrate a shootout victory over the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The Blues won 4-3. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

GM Doug Armstrong says the high-scoring forward is expected back before the start of the playoffs from shoulder surgery.

GM Armstrong says: ‘We’re getting Vladi back. We think he should be back within the next few weeks. That’s a huge addition to us.’

Blues defenseman who collapsed on the bench during a cardiac episode on Feb. 11 won’t play again this season or in the playoffs.

After giving up three power-play goals and doing all sorts of things not associated with winning hockey, the Blues come away with a 6-5 victory.

Overtime goal by Colton Parayko, he of the booming slapshot, was only the fourth wraparound goal by a defenseman in the NHL this season.

GM Armstrong says: ‘We’re getting Vladi back. We think he should be back within the next few weeks. That’s a huge addition to us.’

Binnington played one of his best games of the season in 4-1 win. He faced 33 against the Wild — several being high-danger attempts.

Sammy Blais’ absence from the lineup Thursday against the New York Islanders was not injury related.

He could be sent down when Tarasenko returns to lineup.

Overshadowed by bigger names on Blues’ D-corps, Dunn’s talents shouldn’t be overlooked.

Blues goalie Jake Allen blocks the net against the Dallas Stars in the the second period on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Enterprise Center. (Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)