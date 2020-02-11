🔥Blues see a tightening Central field in their rear-view mirrors🔥

St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais tries to stuff in a rebound as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck moves to block the shot in the third period during a game between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

With their dads, or other significant people in a few cases, in tow, the Blues headed off on a trip on Monday at a critical juncture in their season. If they’re not careful, they could come home in second place in the Central Division.The Blues hold a three-point lead over Colorado, and both teams will play twice before the Blues are home again on Saturday to play Nashville. The Blues face Anaheim and Vegas. The Avs face Ottawa and Washington. And even if the Avs don’t catch the Blues right now, Colorado has two more games left on their schedule than the Blues. So in many ways, the buffer the Blues have built up has disappeared.”Everybody’s winning,” said defenseman Jay Bouwmeester. “It’s that time of year. There’s a lot of division games. Everybody’s winning. It doesn’t matter who it is, someone’s climbing up there. Just got to keep pace and get playing good.””We haven’t played bad,” defenseman Carl Gunnarsson said. “It’s just scoring more goals and getting back to our games. Some games we’ll play good for 40 minutes but it hasn’t been enough. We can’t let that discourage us. We know when we play our game we’re good, but just have to ramp it up a little bit. We know where everyone else is; we’re in a good spot right now but we’ve just got to push forward from the last five games or so and play a full game.”Just in time for the team’s annual Father’s trip. Nineteen of the players will have their fathers along. Two others, Zach Sanford, whose father has died, and Troy Brouwer, whose father had a stroke and can’t travel, will have someone else along. Ivan Barbashev and Jordan Kyrou are the only two players making the trip unaccompanied.