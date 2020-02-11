Blues see a tightening Central Division field in their rear-view mirrors

With their dads, or other significant people in a few cases, in tow, the Blues headed off on a trip on Monday at a critical juncture in their season. If they’re not careful, they could come home in second place in the Central Division.The Blues hold a three-point lead over Colorado, and both teams will play twice before the Blues are home again on Saturday to play Nashville. The Blues face Anaheim and Vegas. The Avs face Ottawa and Washington. And even if the Avs don’t catch the Blues right now, Colorado has two more games left on their schedule than the Blues. So in many ways, the buffer the Blues have built up has disappeared.”Everybody’s winning,” said defenseman Jay Bouwmeester. “It’s that time of year. There’s a lot of division games. Everybody’s winning. It doesn’t matter who it is, someone’s climbing up there. Just got to keep pace and get playing good.””We haven’t played bad,” defenseman Carl Gunnarsson said. “It’s just scoring more goals and getting back to our games. Some games we’ll play good for 40 minutes but it hasn’t been enough. We can’t let that discourage us. We know when we play our game we’re good, but just have to ramp it up a little bit. We know where everyone else is; we’re in a good spot right now but we’ve just got to push forward from the last five games or so and play a full game.”Just in time for the team’s annual Father’s trip. Nineteen of the players will have their fathers along. Two others, Zach Sanford, whose father has died, and Troy Brouwer, whose father had a stroke and can’t travel, will have someone else along. Ivan Barbashev and Jordan Kyrou are the only two players making the trip unaccompanied.”We’ve got to find a way to finish games off,” coach Craig Berube said, “find a way to win games. We’re just finding a way to lose them right now.”PERSONNEL FILEBrayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz have a new linemate in Sammy Blais, who has gone from the fourth to the third line to the top line in a matter of games. Robert Thomas has gone back to the line with Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen. Berube said Oskar Sundqvist (and his father) would accompany the Blues on the trip so he could skate with the team. (Sundqvist was not on the ice with the team for practice on Monday.) Berube said it was unlikely Sundqvist would get in a game on the trip but he didn’t totally rule it out. Playing in Anaheim on Tuesday seems out of the question, so it would have to be Thursday in Las Vegas, but even that seems overly optimistic. Berube had a long talk on the ice after practice with Jordan Kyrou about why he continues to be out of the lineup.”You got to be ready to go,” Berube said. “At the start of a game you can’t come into a game and feel your way into it. You can’t be turning pucks over early in games and being tentative. It’s about preparing and being the best player in practice. On a daily basis, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be with his skill and his speed. It’s little things like that again. We went through that with Thomas last year. It’s just developing players, getting them to be better pros. This is not the minors; it’s the NHL. It’s a different league.”He said Kyrou missing training camp, or, not being able to be a full participant in camp, has held him back and that it’s tough to learn in midseason.”We’re in a winning business, so we’re trying to win hockey games,” Berube said, “and get him to a level where he can help us win hockey games.”Here’s how the Blues lined up on Monday before heading to the airport:

FORWARDS:Sanford-O’Reilly-PerronSchwartz-Schenn-BlaisSteen-Thomas-BozakMacEachern-Barbashev-BrouwerExtras: de la Rose, KyrouDEFENSEMEN:Gunnarsson-PietrangeloBouwmeester-ParaykoDunn-FaulkBortuzzoNO DAYS OFFBerube was asked if he ever had a player come to him and ask for a day off during a busy stretch of the schedule.”From practice,” he said.But from a game?”Not too many and I’m not sure if you had a guy say that you might not want him around.”

