Blues rocker Mike Zito made an album while in quarantine, and it’s available now — for free

Mike Zito

Courtesy of Scott Lukes

Blues rocker Mike Zito’s got the “Quarantine Blues.”The St. Louis native and his band had been in Germany promoting his Chuck Berry tribute album when the coronavirus pandemic put an end to the tour. He left the European tour in March and immediately began a quarantine.Zito, who lives in Nederland, Texas, with his wife and daughter, spent 14 days in his backyard garage since getting off the plane March 13. Also quarantined at their homes were bandmates Matt Johnson (drummer, New Salem, North Dakota), Lewis Stephens (piano, Fort Worth, Texas) and Doug Byrit (bass, St. Louis).The band members were not only in isolation but also short of cash. The spring tour, which began in March, is Zito’s biggest annual source of income; 30 shows in Germany were gone.“Everybody lost money,” Zito says. “It was a big tour. This is a full-time job for all of us, and we’re going home empty-handed with no way to make money. One of them asked me, ‘What are we gonna do?’ I said I didn’t know, but I was going to figure something out.”Alone in his garage, which had been converted to a small apartment and recording studio, Zito made a plan. He noticed how many artists were livestreaming with their guitars, “busking on their couches” with online tip jars.”You go on Facebook, and it looks like a college dorm. Everybody’s a folk singer with a guitar. But we can do something different — give them new music, write songs that are hopeful and positive.”Zito decided to make an album immediately, drawing inspiration from the quarantine. “Quarantine Blues,” a 10-song collection released digitally on Monday, features the single “Don’t Let the World Get You Down.” He made the album available for free on SoundCloud and mikezito.com via a GoFundMe. The profits will be split among his band members.His goal with the project was to write, produce, record, mix and release the album during his 14-day quarantine. Zito and his band recorded their parts separately, using DropBox to swap contributions. Zito started the process, writing and recording with his guitar, then added programmed drum loops serving as cues for his drummer.Recording this way is common, but it was a first for Zito. He prefers to assemble his band, but he says the new experience was positive.“I decided to be creative during this time,” he says. “I haven’t had time to sit still in years, and I’m literally sitting still now, so I said, ‘Let’s make the most of it.’”

“Quarantine Blues” by Mike Zito

The songs on “Quarantine Blues” are less blues rock than his fans are used to. Instead, they lean toward Southern rock, Americana and folk. He says being unable to jam with his band made it tough to stay in the blues-rock lane.“You can’t really jam on the computer,” he says. “If you can, I don’t know how to.”Though Zito is signed to Ruf Records, “Quarantine Blues” was not produced under any label. “I’m just doing it to be creative, so I don’t have any rules,” he says. “There were no confines. Whatever I write, I just go with it, and it was fun — different.”He acknowledges the title may be corny, but the album’s emotional, heartfelt nature shines through. “Don’t Let the World Get You Down” was the first song he wrote for the album. He had the idea before the pandemic.

Mike Zito

Courtesy of Jim Hartzell

“It’s hopeful, but it’s not happy or joyous,” Zito says. “It’s not super-uplifting. This ain’t going away anytime soon.”The video for “Don’t Let the World Get You Down” was shot by Zito’s 25-year-old son, Zach Zito, who lives in Columbia, Missouri.The song “Call of the Wild” was inspired by people going overboard buying toilet paper and bleach, not to mention guns and ammunition. “Survival mode has really kicked in, and I’m just making observations, some more serious, some humorous,” he says.Tracii Guns, who founded L.A. Guns, is featured on the song “Don’t Touch Me.” Zito and Guns became friends on Instagram. “As soon as I got home, I was looking at Instagram, and there he was, in Denmark in quarantine,” Zito says. “There was nothing for him to do but play guitar. I said, ‘Hey, do you wanna do a tune with me, make a song?,’ and he said yes because he couldn’t do anything else either.”Before the album’s release, Zito raised $20,000 using a GoFundMe campaign that he started while he was still in Berlin. He set up a second GoFundMe, PayingTheBluesForward, to raise money for other blues artists whose income has vanished.Zito’s next regularly scheduled album will be a big blues band album for Ruf Records, featuring more traditional, swingin’ blues — “B.B. King meets Lyle Lovett,” he says. He plans to record in the fall. Zito released “Rock N Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry” in 2019.

