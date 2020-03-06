🔥Blues’ new AHL team will be in Springfield, Mass.🔥

The San Antonio Rampage play at the AT&T Center. (Photo courtesy of Rampage)

The Blues’ new American Hockey League affiliate will be in Springfield, Mass.The Blues announced Friday they had signed a five-year affiliating agreement with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Springfield had previously been the AHL team for the Florida Panthers.The Blues had been in the market for a new affiliate since their current team, the San Antonio Rampage, was bought by the Vegas Golden Knights, who will make it their farm team and will move the franchise to Las Vegas after this season.Springfield hopefully will provide some stability to the Blues farm system. The Blues had been using the Chicago Wolves, until the Wolves signed on as Vegas’ farm team. The Blues then had a season without an affiliate — a planned AHL expansion team that would have been their affiliate didn’t materialize — and then the past two season they have had San Antonio.