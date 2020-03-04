Blues make it eight in a row

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes the save against New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith (42) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Mary Altaffer

NEW YORK — The Blues’ late-season charge, whose latest manifestation was a 3-1 win over the Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden that gave the team an eight-game win streak, has been helped along by a lot of things, one of which is the fact that the team right behind them, the Colorado Avalanche, has a seven-game win streak. The Blues have had little choice but to keep winning if they want to hold on to the top spot in the Central Division.So has Colorado’s pursuit helped push them on?“I don’t think that helps us out,” goalie Jordan Binnington said.True. All things considered, the Blues would just as soon not have the Avalanche matching them win for win, but that they’ve certainly made the best of a tough situation. In the staredown that has become the Central Division, the onus is now on the Avalanche to not blink after the Blues pushed their lead back to three points.“It’s competitive and we’re in a tough division,” Binnington said, “and we know we have to keep on top of ourselves and just keep building our game.”That’s not all they’re building. The Blues have won eight in a row for the second time this season, with another seven-game win streak for good measure. It was their fourth straight win in what was essentially a one-goal game — Jaden Schwartz’s late empty-net goal changed that — and their fourth straight win in which they have trailed at some point.None of this seems to faze the Blues. Luck is the residue of design, Branch Rickey once said, and if the Blues have played a string of games that could have gone the other way with a different bounce or two, they keep doing all the things that swing things back in their favor.“It was a battle,” coach Craig Berube said, “but we battled and found a way to win.”The keys to this win were another big game by Binnington, who stopped 25 of 26 shots he faced, some from extremely close range, another goal by Brayden Schenn, who has scored in five straight games and got the game-winner on Tuesday by having a pass attempt bank off goalie Alexandar Georgiev’s pads and in to the net midway through the third period, and Colton Parayko rising from his sick bed to score a power-play goal early in the second period to get the Blues even and stoke their recovery. Parayko missed practice on Monday and the morning skate Tuesday.“I wasn’t sure this morning,” Parayko said. “I was not feeling too good but as the day went on it got better and better. So I just kind of went with the flow and got some rest this afternoon and felt good.”Parayko wasn’t the only one making a comeback. The Blues have trailed at some point in each of the past four games: 3-1 to Chicago, 2-0 to the Islanders, 1-0 to Dallas, and this time, they trailed 1-0 after the first period and had a power play to kill. They killed it, turned the momentum of the game, tied it up and then bided their time until Schenn put them ahead.“Just finding different ways to win,” Berube said. “I think you have to do that. You’re not always going to have your best game but we find ways to win and we battle and compete. I think our competitiveness and battle are there every night, which is important. You have to have that at this time of year or else if you don’t, you’re not going to win for sure. That’s there for us right now. That’s a big part of the eight-game win streak for sure.“You’ve got to (come back) in this league. You’re going to get down in games at times and I think our team went through that a lot last year and found ways to win and come from behind and now it’s carried over. We’re a confident team. We get down a goal or two goals and we knew we can come back. We’ve just got to stay with it and we do. I don’t think we stray from the team game, I think we stay with the team game and that’s what leads to us coming back. We don’t turn into individuals, we don’t get too frustrated with things, we just stay with it.”“You try to play with the lead as much as possible, but we’re confident in this room,” Schenn said.Schenn certainly should be. Midway through the third, he came from behind the net and tried to pass across the crease to Ryan O’Reilly at the far post, only to have Georgiev’s pad get in the way.“I was trying to hit him backdoor,” Schenn said. “I saw him going to the net, I don’t even know what it hit, a defenseman’s skate or whatever it was and got a lucky bounce. You have to take those once in a while. It’s 82 games, you’re going to go through some ups and downs, you’re going to get some bounces, and hopefully they keep coming.”That bounce gave Schenn 25 goals on the season and from there, the Blues just had to hold on. There was a late flurry in front of the net which ended with Binnington freezing the puck with 16.4 seconds to play and when O’Reilly won the ensuing faceoff, that simplified things.“There’s so many different things,” Parayko said. “We win games by dominating teams, we’ve won games where we had to come back, we won a couple maybe shouldn’t have. We’re finding ways to win games, that’s the beauty of our team.”

