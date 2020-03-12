Blues lead Ducks 2-1 after one in makeup of Bouwmeester game

FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2020 file photo St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in play in the first period, prompting the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night, Feb. 11, 2020. Bouwmeester appeared to be awake and alert as he was being transported out of the arena to a hospital. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, file)

On one of the oddest days in modern sports history, the NHL played on after the NBA suspended its season and the Blues remade their game with the Anaheim Ducks that was halted because of Jay Bouwmeester’s collapse.The Blues, playing on the same ice where Bouwmeester suffered a heart episode on Feb. 11, began the game with the scored tied 1-1, the scored when Bouwmeester collapsed, and led 2-1 after the first period behind a power-play goal by Alex Pietrangelo.The other goal was scored by Ivan Barbashev a month ago. The goals and assists were the only stats that carried over from the first game.Shortly before the game began, the NBA announced it was suspending its season after Utah’s Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL soon announced: “The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow.”The Blues will fly home on Thursday and are supposed to play again on Friday at Enterprise Center, but that game and the games to follow, are now in doubt. Increasingly, events that are being played, like NCAA basketball games, are being played in front of empty arenas.Pietrangelo’s goal, his 15th of the season, came on the team’s second power play and was a rare goal by the team’s first power play unit, as he shot in from just inside the blueline and put it in off the post. It’s his 11th goal on the road this season, the most in the NHL. It’s the fourth goal in a row by a Blues defenseman, who are tied for the league lead in defenseman goals with 44.Jake Allen made some good saves on an early Anaheim power play to keep the Ducks off the board. After a slow start, the Blues outplayed the Ducks for most of the period and outshot them 16-9.

