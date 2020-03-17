Blues launch fund to help affected game day workers

A public hand washing station is situated outside of Enterprise Center Friday, March 13, 2020, in St. Louis. As of Friday, there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues said they have launched a new fund to cushion the blow to game-day staff who are out of work due to the coronavirus-related suspension of the NHL season.The fund is a collaboration between Blues ownership led by Tom Stillman, Blues players led by captain Alex Pietrangelo, and local donors, led by a $100,000 donation from Blues season ticket holder and entrepreneur Andy Frisella.”It is gratifying to have multiple groups within the Blues family stepping up to support our game-night workers, although it’s not surprising given the character of the people in our organization and in the community,” Stillman said in a statement.How much the fund has raised thus far was unclear. The Blues for Kids charitable foundation will administer it. It appears the fund will only benefit the several hundred employees who are paid directly by the Blues organization on game nights. Another 400 or 500 employees work for concession contractor Levy Restaurants.A spokesman for the Blues couldn’t immediately be reached.”The extent of what we can share is we are working with our individual partners, and state and local health departments to do what is right for our hourly team members and each community,” a Levy spokesman said in a statement.

