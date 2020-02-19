Blues get back to winning by beating Devils

Come good times, or not so good, the New Jersey Devils are the Blues’ get-well card. They provide a pick-me-up for the Blues, who entered Tuesday’s game at Enterprise Center having won 11 straight contests against the Devils.Make that 12.Mired in a five-game winless streak (0-3-2) and a stretch in which they had won only two of their last 12, the Blues finally got on the winning side of the ledger with a 3-0 victory.The 12 wins in a row matched the longest win streak in franchise history against another franchise. The Blues won 12 straight against Arizona from Dec. 14, 2014, through Nov. 9, 2017, and also won a dozen straight against Vancouver from Jan. 23, 1997, through Feb. 3, 2000.More importantly, it was only their second victory in this month of February, and pushed them to 33-17-10, for 76 points and two points clear of Dallas for first in the Central Division. Rebuilding New Jersey, dumping veterans left and right prior to the trade deadline, fell to 22-27-10.The man of the hour for the Blues was Ivan Barbashev, who scored the team’s first two goals, giving him nine for the season. (More on that goal total later.) Jaden Schwartz added an insurance goal with just over five minutes left at the net front. It was his 19th goal of the season.For Jordan Binnington, it was his seventh career NHL shutout and second of this season in goal.Strangely, it marked the fifth time in seven games the Blues have had a player score multiple goals. For Barbashev, it was just the third multiple-goal game of his career. He had a hat trick — three goals — last March 21 against Detroit. And two goals against these same New Jersey Devils on Feb. 12, 2019.The good news for the Blues in the first period is that they were winning most of the puck battles — always a good indication of work rate. And they controlled the offensive zone time. But they had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard in a scoreless first period.The Blues had some prime chances early, as coach Craig Berube shook up his lines big-time, separating David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly for the first time since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Dallas last May 3.Among the Grade A chances, Perron was set up by new linemate Robert Thomas. Jordan Kyrou, playing on a line with Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen, had a takeaway in the New Jersey zone and was turned away by backup Devils goalie Louis Domingue.Just 3-7-2 this season with a 3.86 goals-against average and .878 save percentage, Domingue did his best Martin Brodeur imitation, turning aside all 13 Blues shots on goal.About 6 ½ minutes into the game, the Blues were set to go on the power play. But before the delayed penalty could be called, Alexander Steen was penalized for playing with his helmet off. That’s a new rule this year. Oddly enough, it was New Jersey defenseman P.K. Subban who knocked the helmet off en route to getting a roughing penalty.

But Steen kept playing with his helmet off, hence the penalty.The chances kept coming for the Blues. Robert Bortuzzo from the slot. . . . Sammy Blais with all kinds of times and jukes in front. . . . Alex Pietrangelo from the point. . . . Jaden Schwartz at the doorstep shot wide on a feed from Brayden Schenn.But by period’s end, the Blues were scoreless.The second period was more of the same for the Blues. Winning puck battles, owning possession time, buzzing around the New Jersey net.O’Reilly had a clean shot from the very near slot. No dice. That came during a power play when the Devils’ Nicholas Merkley was off for high-sticking Robert Bortuzzo in the early minutes of the period.All that work finally paid off at the 9:21 mark of period two when Barbashev scored his eighth goal of the season.Barbashev’s eighth goal: It’s the third time we’ve said that.He scored in Anaheim a week ago, but that game was postponed after Jay Bouwmeester’s cardiac episode at Honda Center. The stats from that game will count but not until the game is made up on March 11 in Anaheim.For a while, he was credited with his eighth two nights later in Las Vegas. But that goal was later changed to MacKenzie MacEachern on a tip-in.But this one will count. Carl Gunnarsson, who was more active in the offensive zone than usual, circled around the net starting a sequence that led to the goal. Gunnarsson got the puck back, sent a shot towards the goal that bounced off Devils defenseman Damon Severson that caromed over to Barbshev in the slot. His quick shot got past Domingue, giving the Blues a 1-0 lead.The Blues had an 11-5 advantage in shots on goal that period for a 24-11 edge after two periods.Barbashev came to the forefront again 5 ½ minutes into the third period. Playing a little give-and-go with Sammy Blais on a rush, Barbashev received a perfect pass from Blais in the slot and beat Domingue again, giving the Blues a 2-0 lead.St. Louis wasn’t out of the woods yet, because just 17 seconds later, Thomas received a double-minor for high-sticking Merkley. The Blues’ struggling power play had to kill off four minutes, and they did so with little trouble.The Devils had only two shots on goal in the four minutes. And oh yeah, it helped that Pavel Zacha’s shot clanged off the far post at the seven-minute mark of the third.

