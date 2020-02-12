Blues game postponed after Bouwmeester collapses on bench

Blues defender Jay Bouwmeester looks to pass as Stars center Andrew Cogliano reaches to stop him on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the team bench during a stoppage of play in the first period of their game with the Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., and was taken to the hospital. The game has been postponed with 7:50 to go in the first period.Fox Sports Midwest said that Bouwmeester had been taken by ambulance to a hospital and that his eyes were open as he left the arena.Bouwmeester had just finished a shift on the ice which showed no unusual incidents. Replays showed him falling forward on the bench, with teammates Vince Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo frantically waving for assistance.

Medical staff from the Ducks rushed to the bench during the stoppage and Bouwmeester was put on a stretcher and wheeled away. Players from both teams stood on the ice in silence watching.The game was tied 1-1 at the time. It will be made up at a later date.”Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game has been postponed and will be made up at a later date,” the team announced.This was the team’s annual Dads Trip, so Bouwmeester’s father, Dan, was on hand.Adam Henrique put Anaheim ahead on a redirection of a shot by Hampus Lindholm 5:29 into the first. Ivan Barbashev got the Blues even on the first goal by a forward since last Tuesday. Jordan Kyrou, back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch against Dallas snagged a loose puck as Anaheim tried to get it out of their zone. He flipped it up to Barbashev, who was behind the Anaheim defense and put it past goalie John Gibson for his eighth goal of the season. Barbashev had gone nine games without a goal and it was Kyrou’s first point since Dec. 29.

