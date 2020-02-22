Blues dominate Stars in battle for Central lead

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Ray Carlin

DALLAS — Suddenly, dramatically, the light switch has been turned on for the Blues. And man, is it bright.A team that was dead last in the league on defense from late December to mid February — yielding 3.53 goals per game over that stretch — suddenly is a lockdown, shutdown, see you later defense. You know, the kind of unit that was on display last season during the Blues’ 11-game winning streak.From Feb. 14-17 of 2019, the Blues posted three consecutive shutouts: 4-0 over Arizona on Valentine’s Day, 3-0 over Colorado on Feb. 16, and 4-0 over Minnesota the next day.The goalies in that sequence, in order, were Jordan Binnington, Jake Allen, and Binnington.Well, the Blues nearly had three shutouts in a row once again, beating New Jersey 3-0 on Tuesday, Arizona 1-0 on Thursday and Dallas 5-1 on Friday. The goalie sequence this time was Binnington, Binnington and Allen. The Blues’ scoreless streak ended at 179 minutes 38 seconds when Jamie Oleksiak scored with 3 minutes 33 seconds remaining.Speaking of that 11-game winning streak, it was snapped here at the American Airlines Center a year ago, in a 5-2 loss to the Stars. This year, on Feb. 21, the Blues made a resounding statement that they’re still the team to beat in the Central Division.A sellout crowd of 18,532 came to see their Stars tie the Blues in points atop the Central. Instead the Blues left town with a 35-17-10 mark, and 80 points, and the Stars — 5-0-1 in their previous six games — fell to 35-20-6, and stayed at 76 points.Coach Craig Berube has mentioned several times lately that the Blues’ defensive corps was getting more shots to the net. He likes it that way — at least as long as there is traffic in front of the net, which has been a hot-and-cold proposition for the Blues this season.Colton Parayko shot twice from the point in the opening period Friday and made Berube look like a savant. His first shot from the point found its way to Jordan Kyrou, who did some wheeling and dealing behind the Dallas net, then sent a backhand at St. Louisan Ben Bishop, in goal for Dallas.Alexander Steen then sent one at Bishop and then tried again, and got one by Bishop for his seventh goal of the season and a 1-0 St. Louis lead just 5:48 into the game.Late in the period, a similar sequence occurred. A Parayko shot from the point led to a scramble in front of the net, and this time it was David Perron who poked it in at the doorstep of the Dallas goal. It ended a nine-game goal drought for Perron — remember, he had one called back Thursday night on a successful offside challenge by the Coyotes.

This time it counted. It gave Perron 24 goals for the season, surpassing his total for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Parayko once again got a secondary assist, for only his second multiple-assist game of the season. It happened previously on Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Kings, a two-assist game on the night Vladimir Tarasenko suffered his shoulder injury.Good things come in pairs for Parayko when he plays the Stars lately. Two weeks ago, he had two goals against Dallas. But the Blues couldn’t hold a 2-0 lead in that one, losing 3-2 on Roope Hintz’s overtime winner.On Friday, the Blues not only held onto their two-goal lead, they built on it in the second period. Kyrou, who had the primary assist on Steen’s goal, scored his third goal of the season just 2:24 into the period. The sequence began with Robert Thomas poking the puck loose from Dallas defenseman Stephen Johns.Kyrou came up with the puck with just one Stars player to beat. He changed directions abruptly, leaving that one Stars player — Oleksiak — in his tracks, and then whistled a shot past Bishop from the slot.Less than 2 ½ minutes later, it became a 4-0 game, when Ryan O’Reilly feathered a seam pass from left wing to right wing for Jaden Schwartz, who did the rest, whipping a wrist shot from about 25 feet past Bishop.It was the third goal in five games for Schwartz and his 20th of the season. That gave the Blues three 20-goal scorers for the season, joining Perron and Brayden Schenn in that club.The boo birds came out after that one. And so did Bishop. He was pulled from the game just 4:45 into the second period in favor of Anton Khudobin.The Blues were relentless in their back-checking, sound positionally, and gritty along the boards. Very noticeable was the fact that they frequently sent two players to the puck when Dallas had possession, clearly frustrating the Stars.Dallas’ strong transition game and counter-attack were muted.The Blues got in some penalty trouble over the second half of the second period, as Ivan Barbashev (tripping), Justin Faulk (delay of game) and Mackenzie MacEachern (hooking) all went to the box giving Dallas’ power play a chance to get on the scoreboard.But through two periods, the Stars couldn’t against a suddenly stout Blues’ penalty kill that featured new defenseman Marco Scandella. When the Blues killed off the final 90 seconds of the MacEachern penalty to start the third period, it made them 3-for-3 on the penalty kill Friday, and 11-for-11 on the PK over the last four games.It became 12-for-12 when the Blues killed off a tripping penalty against Zach Sanford early in the third.Parayko gave the Blues their final goal of the night, his seventh of the season.

