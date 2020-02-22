Blues dominate Dallas as they win third in a row, 5-1

Blues left wing Alexander Steen chases Stars defender Taylor Fedun on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

The Blues kept their run of strong play going with not just a dominant effort, but one against their closest pursuer in the Central Division. The Blues scored as many goals as they had in their previous three games combined, and nearly posted their third straight shutout, giving up a goal with 3:33 to play and they had to settle for a 5-1 win over the Stars on Friday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas.Even though it wasn’t a shutout, it may have been the most impressive and significant of the team’s three-game win streak, coming against a team two points in back of them in the division, on the second night of back-to-back games and with captain Alex Pietrangelo out sick.Alexander Steen, David Perron, Jordan Kyrou, Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko scored for the Blues. Dallas’ late goal snapped the Blues shutout streak at 178:39.Pietrangelo was out sick, and center Tyler Bozak was out with a lower-body injury. It was the first game Pietrangelo has missed this season and the second for Bozak. Robert Bortuzzo and Mackenzie MacEachern have moved into the lineup.The win put the Blues four points up on Dallas, which two nights ago had pulled even with them in the standings.

Get all the Blues coverage from Jim Thomas without the pop-ups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition.

Parayko’s goal in the third period sealed the win and gave him a three-point night with a goal and two assists. Parayko has seven goals on the season, with five of them coming since the start of February.Jake Allen was in goal for the Blues and stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced. It was the third straight game in which the Blues didn’t allow more than nine shots in any period.Kyrou, who has elevated his play in the past three games, got a partial breakaway after a takeaway by Robert Thomas, made a nice move and got open to score his third goal of the season 2:24 into the second.About 2 1/2 minutes later, Schwartz scored his 20th goal of the season as they pounced on another turnover and Ryan O’Reilly fed Schwartz for the goal. The Blues now have three players with 20 or more goals: Schwartz, Perron (24) and Brayden Schenn (20). After that goal, Dallas pulled goalie Ben Bishop from the game and replaced him with Anton Khudobin.The Blues made it a little tougher on themselves by putting Dallas on the power play four times in the second but they killed them all off, allowing just four shots in eight minutes.The first period goals by Steen and Perron were both set in motion by booming shots by Parayko, who has seen the number of shot attempts he’s taking sky rocket since the All-Star break.On the first, a shot by Parayko led to a rebound in front. Kyrou couldn’t put the puck in, but Steen eventually did for his seventh goal of the season. It came 5:48 into the game.Another shot by Parayko did it again, with Perron putting it in this time, with 2:42 to go in the first. It was his team-high 24th goal of the season and his first since Jan. 31. Perron looked to have a goal on Thursday against Arizona, but it was wiped out on appeal because he was offside on the play.

Blues defenseman stopped by the Enterprise Center on Tuesday morning and visited with the team.

Blues give up second-round pick in 2020 draft and conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

Down 2-0 at start of second period, Sanford, Schwartz and Steen score to get Blues even but power-play goal in third period decides it

Schwartz also scores and Binnington records shutout in team’s first win after five losses

Defenseman will step into Bouwmeester’s spot on back line.

O’Reilly will center Schwartz and Schenn, while Perron and Sanford will play with Thomas.

See what Post-Dispatch hockey writer Tom Timmermann had to say about Blues issues in his live chat.

See what Post-Dispatch hockey writer Tom Timmermann had to say about Blues issues in his live chat.

See what Post-Dispatch hockey writer Tom Timmermann had to say about Blues issues in his live chat.

O’Reilly will center Schwartz and Schenn, while Perron and Sanford will play with Thomas.

Blues left wing Alexander Steen chases Stars defender Taylor Fedun on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com