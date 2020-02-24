Blues do what’s needed, beat Wild for their fourth straight win

1 of 4

St. Louis Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly (90) and Minnesota Wild’s Jordan Greenway (18) shove each other in front of the Minnesota Wild bench after a whistle during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Kyrou (33) celebrates scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) skates off the ice with a trainer after play against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

St. Louis Blues’s Brayden Schenn (10) scores a goal against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — From a Blues standpoint, this was no winter classic. They’ll do that next January here in the Twin Cities, playing in the Winter Classic against these same Minnesota Wild, the league announced Sunday.But the Blues did what was needed at Xcel Energy Center, fending off a determined, aggressive Wild squad with a 4-1 victory — their fourth in a row.“I don’t think we were up to our standards tonight,” said Oskar Sundqvist, who had a goal and an assist and was plus-3. “At the same time, we scored four goals. Before, we were playing good but we couldn’t score. Today was kind of the opposite.“We felt a little bit slow. I don’t know why. But we played tight defense still and helped Binner out with the rebounds.”They also killed off four Minnesota power plays, getting a shorthanded goal on one. Jordan Kyrou continued to warm up, scoring his second goal in as many games. Brayden Schenn got less cold with his 21st goal — he had scored only three times in his previous 24 games entering Sunday’s contest.And Jordan Binnington played one of his best games of the season. After facing only 31 shots combined in back-to-back shutouts against New Jersey and Arizona, he faced 33 against the Wild — several being high-danger attempts.Only an unlucky bounce on a wedge shot by Marcus Foligno early in the second period kept him from recording his third consecutive shutout.“Every game’s different, right?” Binnington said. “You just gotta adapt to your environment and be there when they need you.”One of the wildest net-front scrums occurred at the end of the first period, when it seemed like half the Minnesota roster was trying to jam the puck past Binnington, who was flat on his back when the period ended.“We had a nice bounce there,” Binnington said. “I’m not sure what happened. I think (Marco Scandella) was back there and helped clear it out, and then the buzzer kind of helped us out, too. We were just competing, and playing hard, and special teams was very good tonight.”As a result, the Blues stayed atop the ever-tight Central Division race, improving to 36-17-5, good for 82 points. Second place Colorado, idle on Sunday has 79 points but has two games in hand with St. Louis. Dallas won Sunday, sits four points back, and has one game in hand with the Blues.So sit tight hockey fans, it’s going to take a while before this thing clears up.

The Blues had a slow start Sunday. It took them more than seven minutes to get their first shot on goal. But they did score twice over a stretch of 3 minutes 40 seconds to take a 2-0 lead after one. Kyrou got it going, scoring his fourth goal of the season by knocking in the rebound of a Scandella wrist shot.Scandella, who spent his first seven NHL seasons playing for the Wild, thus celebrated his 30th birthday Sunday with his first point as a Blue with an assist on the play.The Kyrou goal came at the 11:03 mark of the first. Next up was Schenn. With the Blues working their grinding puck possession game to the fullest, Jaden Schwartz showed some Gumby-like flexibility to barely keep the puck inside the blue line.It went to Schenn on the right edge of the faceoff circle. Schenn skated in a couple of strides and then flicked one past Wild goalie Dvan Dubnyk high and glove side to make it a 2-0 game at the 14:43 mark.It was Schenn’s 21st goal of the season.If you thought Minnesota started fast in the first period, they came out even harder in the second. They swarmed Binnington early and broke through just 1:43 into the period on the Foligno goal. So Binnington’s bid to register three consecutive shutouts ended right there. He had gone 143 minutes a 1 second without allowing a goal. In Binnington’s last shutout, a 1-0 victory Thursday over Arizona in St. Louis, he faced only 14 shots.The crowd at Xcel and the Wild themselves were energized by the goal, pressuring the Blues hard. St. Louis didn’t get its first shot in the second period until more than eight minutes had expired. But just when things were getting tense for the Blues, along came Sundqvist.The player known as “Sunny” was able to come out with the puck from behind the Minnesota net after both Matt Dumba and Mikko Koivu of the Wild fumbled it. Sundqvist circled to the front of the net and scored his 12th goal of the season.It was Sundqvist’s first goal since Jan. 4 in Las Vegas, or 21 games ago. But Sundqvist missed eight of those with a lower-body injury that played him on injured reserve from Jan. 29 to Feb. 16.Berube has been crabby about the number of penalties the Blues have been picking up lately — saying several have been “soft” or “weak” calls by the officiating crews. Well, the Blues found themselves in the penalty box four times Sunday in the first two periods-plus.Included there were a pair of penalties assessed in the first 4½ minutes of the third period. But Berube couldn’t complain about a couple of the whistles. They had only themselves to blame for a pair of too many men on the ice infractions — the first with 3:55 to play in the second period, and the second with just 4:21 expired in the third.It marked the 10th and 11 times the Blues have been called for too many men. But the Blues killed all four of those penalties, running their successful PK streak to 16 for 16.And on the second penalty for too many men, the Blues did better than just a kill. In fact, they killed off any chance for a Wild comeback with a shorthanded goal by Ivan Barbashev — a one-timer off a perfect feed from Sundqvist to make it a 4-1 game.“It wasn’t the most entertaining game,” Alex Pietrangelo said. “But we found a way to win.”

