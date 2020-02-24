Blues do what’s needed, beat Wild for fourth straight win

1 of 4

St. Louis Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly (90) and Minnesota Wild’s Jordan Greenway (18) shove each other in front of the Minnesota Wild bench after a whistle during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Kyrou (33) celebrates scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) skates off the ice with a trainer after play against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

St. Louis Blues’s Brayden Schenn (10) scores a goal against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

ST. PAUL, Minn. _ From a Blues standpoint, this was no winter classic. They’ll do that next January here in the Twin Cities, playing in the Winter Classic against these same Minnesota Wild, the league announced Sunday.But the Blues did what was needed at Xcel Energy Center, fending off a determined, aggressive Wild squad with a 4-1 victory _ their fourth in a row. They’ve outscored the opposition 13-2 in those games, but weren’t nearly as dominant in this one.“I don’t think we were up to our standards tonight,” said Oskar Sundqvist, who had a goal and an assist and was plus-3. “At the same time, we scored four goals. Before, we were playing good but we couldn’t score. Today was kind of the opposite.“We felt a little bit slow. I don’t know why. But we played tight defense still and helped Binner out with the rebounds.”They also killed off four Minnesota power plays, getting a shorthanded goal on one. Jordan Kyrou continued winter warm up, scoring his second goal in as many games. Brayden Schenn may have started a February thaw with his 21st goal _ he had scored only three times in his previous 24 games entering Sunday’s contest.And Jordan Binnington played one of his best games of the season. After facing only 31 shots combined in back-to-back shutouts against New Jersey and Arizona, he faced 33 against the Wild _ several being high-danger attempts.Only an unlucky bounce on a wedge shot by Marcus Foligno early in the second period kept him from recording his third consecutive shutout.“Every game’s different, right?” Binnington said. “You just gotta adapt to your environment and be there when they need you.”Perhaps the wildest net-front scrum occurred at the end of the first period when it seemed like half the Minnesota roster was trying to jam puck past Binnington, who was flat on his back when the period ended.“We had a nice bounce there,” Binnington said. “I’m not sure what happened. I think (Marco Scandella) was back there and helped clear it out, and then the buzzer kind of helped us out, too. We were just competing, and playing hard, and special teams was very good tonight.”As a result, the Blues stayed atop the ever-tight Central Division race, improving to 36-17-10, good for 82 points. Second place Colorado, idle on Sunday, has 79 points but has two games in hand with St. Louis. Dallas won Sunday, sits four points back, and has one game in hand with the Blues.So sit tight hockey fans, it’s going to take a while before this thing clears up.The Blues had a slow start Sunday. It took them more than seven minutes to get their first shot on goal, But they did score twice over a stretch of 3 minutes 40 seconds to take a 2-0 lead after one period. Kyrou got it going, scoring his fourth goal of the season by knocking in the rebound of a Scandella wrist shot from a tight angle.Scandella, who spent his first seven NHL seasons playing for the Wild, thus celebrated his 30th birthday with his first point as a Blue with an assist on the play.

Get all the Blues coverage from Jim Thomas without the pop-ups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition.

The Kyrou goal came at the 11:03 mark of the first. Next up was Schenn. With the Blues working their grinding puck possession game to the fullest, Jaden Schwartz showed some Gumby-like flexibility to barely keep the puck inside the blueline.It went to Schenn on the right edge of the faceoff circle. Schenn skated in a couple of strides and then flicked one past Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk high and glove side to make it a 2-0 game with 5:17 left in the first.It was Schenn’s 21st goal of the season, but first in nine games.“He made a great play to me,” Schenn said of Schwartz. “Just able to beat the goalie with one, finally.”If you thought Minnesota started fast in the first period, they came out even stronger in the second. They swarmed Binnington early and broke through just 1:43 into the period on the Foligno goal. So Binnington’s bid to register three consecutive shutouts ended right there. He had gone 143 minutes and 1 second without allowing a goal.”They came out hard,” coach Craig Berube said. “We knew they were going to come out hard. They’ve been good the last 10 games and have got a good home record. So, they made it hard on us.”Sundqvist’s 12th goal of the season, but first since Jan. 4, was a back-breaker for the Wild (29-25-7). He came out with the puck from behind the Minnesota net after both Matt Dumba and Mikko Koivu of the Wild fumbled it, and circled net front to beat Dubnyk midway through the second.“I got kind of a lucky bounce there,” Sundqvist said. “I got a stick on it, kind of got left by myself with the goalie. But they were at the moment in the game where they were pressuring hard and getting us hemmed in our zone. It was an important goal for sure.”Berube expressed displeasure after Friday’s 5-1 victory in Dallas about the number of penalties the Blues have been picking up lately _ saying several have been “soft” or “weak” calls by the officiating crews.Well, the Blues found themselves in the penalty box four times Sunday, but killed all four, running their penalty kill streak to 16-for-16. But Berube couldn’t complain about a couple of the whistles _ for too many men on the ice. The first came with 3:55 to play in the second period, and the second with just 4:21 expired in the third, and Nos. 10 and 11 of the season for St. Louis for those keeping score.”Well, we just jumped,” Berube said. “First one, Schwartzy just jumped early. I don’t know if he thought (Zach) Sanford was coming (off) because he was by the bench.“And then on the other one, (Vince) Dunn came out of the penalty box. A forward is supposed to take (Dunn’s place). We just got confused and two D jumped and a forward.“We had like maybe eight guys on the ice. They weren’t going to miss it.”But the Blues made lemonade out of those eight lemons, when Sundqvist fed Barbashev for a shorthanded goal, giving the Blues their final goal of the night five minutes into the third.“It wasn’t the most entertaining game,” Alex Pietrangelo said. “But we found a way to win.”

Blues defenseman stopped by the Enterprise Center on Tuesday morning and visited with the team.

Blues give up second-round pick in 2020 draft and conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

With Allen in goal and Pietrangelo out sick, Blues score a resounding 5-1 victory to keep surging Dallas at bay in tight Central Division race.

First person Marco Scandella heard from after the trade was Uncle Sergio. That’s Sergio Momesso, who once played on the Blues’ Hull-and-Oates line.

Blues fire 46 shots on goal to 14 for Arizona but only O’Reilly scores; Binnington posts second shutout in a row.

Armstrong felt move was necessary after team lost Bouwmeester.

Newcomer jumps into the lineup being teamed with Parayko on the team’s shutdown pairing

Bortuzzo and MacEachern come off the bench and into the lineup against Dallas.

New defenseman Marco Scandella expected to make Blues debut Thursday against Arizona.

Defenseman will step into Bouwmeester’s spot on back line.