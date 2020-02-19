Blues control period, but still can’t score; they’re even with Jersey 0-0 after one period

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington blocks a shot against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Blues had another solid period and another period in which they didn’t score a goal, finishing the first period against New Jersey tied 0-0 on Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

The Blues outshot the Devils 13-6 and had some quality scoring chances, but couldn’t find the net. It’s been a familiar thread. They’ve scored just one goal in the past 100 minutes of hockey. The Blues had a power play coming after P.K. Subban was called for roughing, but Alexander Steen negated the penalty by not leaving the ice after his helmet got knocked and became the first Blue to be called for “Playing without a helmet,” a new rule that was instituted this season.Prior to the game, the Blues acquired defenseman Marco Scandella from Montreal for two draft picks.

