Blues chase Bishop from game, lead Stars 4-0 after two periods

Blues left wing Alexander Steen chases Stars defender Taylor Fedun on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

In a scoring outburst that is almost matching their total of their previous three games, the Blues have scored two goals in each of the first two periods to take a 4-0 lead on the Stars on Friday night in Dallas.The Blues are playing without two regulars in their lineup. Captain Alex Pietrangelo is out sick, and center Tyler Bozak has a lower-body injury. It’s the first game Pietrangelo has missed this season and the second for Bozak. Robert Bortuzzo and Mackenzie MacEachern have moved into the lineup.The Blues come into the game with a two-point lead on Dallas in the Central Division and a three-point lead on Colorado, which plays at Anaheim later tonight. The Blues got goals by Alexander Steen and David Perron in the first period and then goals by Jordan Kyrou and Jaden Schwartz to give them four in the game. The Blues had five total in their past three games.

Kyrou, who has elevated his play in the past three games, got a partial breakaway after a takeaway by Robert Thomas, made a nice move and got open to score his third goal of the season 2:24 into the second.About 2 1/2 minutes later, Jaden Schwartz scored his 20th goal of the season as they pounced on another turnover and Ryan O’Reilly fed Schwartz for the goal. The Blues now have three players with 20 or more goals: Schwartz, David Perron (24) and Brayden Schenn (20). After that goal, Dallas pulled goalie Ben Bishop from the game and replaced him with Anton Khudobin.The first period goals by Alexander Steen and Perron were both set in motion by booming shots by Parayko, who has seen the number of shot attempts he’s taking sky rocket since the All-Star break.On the first, a shot by Parayko led to a rebound in front. Jordan Kyrou couldn’t put the puck in, but Steen eventually did for his seventh goal of the season. It came 5:48 into the game.Another shot by Parayko did it again, with Perron putting it in this time, with 2:42 to go in the first. It was his team-high 24th goal of the season and his first since Jan. 31. Perron looked to have a goal on Thursday against Arizona, but it was wiped out on appeal because he was offside on the play.The Blues held the Stars to just six shots on goal and just nine shot attempts in the first and seven shots on goal in the second. That’s the eighth straight period and the 12th in the last 13 where the Blues have held their opponent to single digits in shots on goal. After back-to-back shutouts by Jordan Binnington, Jake Allen is in goal tonight and has blanked Dallas through two.

