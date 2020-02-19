Blues acquire defenseman Scandella from Montreal

St. Louis Blues Alexander Steen works against Marco Scandella of the Minnesota Wild during the first period of Game 4 of the first round of Stanley Cup playoffs at Scottrade Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

The Blues made a move to bolster their blueline on Tuesday, acquiring defenseman Marco Scandella from Montreal in exchange for two draft picks.The Blues gave up their second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

In conjunction with the move, the team sent defenseman Niko Mikkola back to San Antonio and placed Jay Bouwmeester on long-term injured reserve.The Blues will be Scandella’s third team this season. He started the season in Buffalo, was traded to Montreal on Jan. 2 for a fourth-round pick and now comes to the Blues. This season, he has four goals and eight assists in 51 games. This is Scandella’s 10th season in the NHL, mostly spent with Minnesota. He was traded to Buffalo after the 2016-17 season.

