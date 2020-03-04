🔥Blue plaques 2020: Not just for boys – the women getting their due in blue this year🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Outside the door of 4 St James’s Square, now home to The In and Out club, there’s an unmissable blue plaque: Nancy Astor, it says — the first woman MP to take her seat in the House of Commons. All of a sudden the place takes on a different aspect. Instead of being another distinguished building in a square full of them, it’s the local habitation of a lively figure from history, a redoubtable hostess, social reformer and the woman whose presence in the Commons caused Churchill to say he felt that she had surprised him in his bathroom with only a sponge to cover him.

That’s the thing about blue plaques; they surprise you by grounding people you’ve heard about in a specific building or bringing to your attention people you should know about but don’t.

This year, for the first time, half of the dozen plaques that will be unveiled will commemorate women. “It’s a great step forward,” says Anna Eavis, director of the arm of English Heritage responsible for blue plaques, when I meet her.

The first will be Dame Helen Gwynne-Vaughan, botanist and leader of the first women’s army corps, to be followed by two brave British agents active during the last war, Noor Inayat Khan and Christine Granville, and also the sculptor Barbara Hepworth. Unusually, two plaques will commemorate institutions — the two wings, militant and moderate, of the women’s suffrage movement: the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies and the Women’s Social and Political Union.

Grand residents: Dame Barbara Hepworth is among the women honoured with blue plaques this year (Corbis via Getty Images)

So why has it taken so long to get blue plaque parity for the sexes? It’s down to popular demand. “The nominations come from the public,” says Eavis. “We did a lot to raise awareness, but we weren’t getting many for women. So please nominate!” There isn’t a quota, but Eavis has been working to make the plaques more representative, not just of women, but of different communities and backgrounds. Whereas only 14 per cent of the 950 existing blue plaques commemorate women, about half of the current batch of nominees are female. “We’re now seeing a healthier spread of nominations.”

The first plaque for a woman was for the 18th-century actress Sarah Siddons, but there are all sorts. On another side of St James’s Square there’s one to Ada Lovelace, a ­pioneer of computing; last year one was erected in Chelsea for Martha Gellhorn, the war correspondent.

There are three criteria for consideration for one of the dozen plaques each year. One, the subjects should be dead at least 20 years — that allows the dust to settle on their reputations; he or she should have a proven link to a particular building (that’s harder than it sounds, and was one reason why it took a while to erect a plaque to Bob Marley) for a reasonable time; and finally they should be notable in some field.

The tricky categories are often the scientists, working in obscure areas. “There tends to be a lot written about writers and artists; far less about scientists,” says Eavis. “We’re keen to have nominations from as many areas as possible — sport, medicine, animation.”

Blue plaques for Women’s History Month

Another problem is tracking down freeholders to give ­their permission for a plaque: not everyone is keen.

Then, once the nominations are in, there’s a committee of experts, including the biographer-historian Rosemary Hill and Jane Glover, the conductor, who consider candidates from a shortlist of 100. It’s chaired by Ronald Hutton, a hippyish history professor.

The plaque business has been going on for longer than you might think. It began under the aegis of the Society of Arts in 1866, one of the first in the world. In 1901 the London County Council took it on, says Eavis, “to help define the significant connection between persons and buildings”. From 1965 it was passed to the Greater London Council, and after that it ended up with English Heritage. The plaques weren’t always blue; earlier ones were brown or green. The plaques help commemorate areas; one, to Samuel Beckett, off King’s Road, marks a time when Chelsea was louche and arty rather than drop-dead expensive.

When the recipients are among the recent dead, the unveiling of the plaque can be an occasion for a party. When Marley’s was unveiled, there was a group of children reciting poetry and playing steel drums; at Gellhorn’s, Alan Hollingshurst gave an address.

Once you realise that anyone can nominate someone for a plaque, it’s hard not to think of candidates (though it’s worth checking first; they may be somewhere already). I came up with the London-Welsh artist David Jones, but you may have your own ideas. Go to the blue plaques section of the English Heritage website, and give it a go.

