🔥Blossoms postpone UK tour including three London gigs amid coronavirus fears🔥

Blossoms have postponed three London dates as their UK tour was forced into postponement amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Stockport band were set to embark on their biggest ever tour of the country, in support of their latest album Foolish Loving Spaces.

But all of the shows have now been called off for the time being, which means the run of gigs at O2 Forum Kentish Town on March 17, 18 and 19 won’t take place.

The group’s huge homecoming show at Manchester Arena on March 28 has also been suspended.

Writing on Twitter, the band said they were “currently working on rearranging all headline shows”, adding: “We’ll let you know as soon as we have any info.”

No information was given about whether tickets would be refunded, or remain valid for the rearranged dates.

The postponed tour dates are below:

March 17 — O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

March 18 — O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

March 19 — O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

March 21 — Bonus Arena, Hull

March 22 — O2 Academy Glasgow

March 24 — O2 Academy Leeds

March 25 — O2 Academy Newcastle

March 27 — O2 Academy Birmingham

March 28 — Manchester Arena