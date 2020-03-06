🔥Blooming marvellous: the fashion industry is loving these female-founded new-gen florists🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In mid-December Rihanna was awarded her first-ever British Fashion Award for her LVMH-owned brand, Fenty.

To celebrate, the songstress hosted an after-party which saw its high-profile attendees (Kaia Gerber and Iris Law to name just a few) pose in front of an assortment of statement blue roses, hydrangeas, delphiniums, pampas grass, asparagus fern and gyp as they entered the Fenty lair.

The interior of the party, which was hosted at West London’s Laylow, saw an eclectic mix of white and pink blooms line both floors of the soirée.

Each crop had been meticulously placed, arranged and styled by Romy St. Clair and Iona Mathieson of Peckham-based SAGE Flowers, the floristry company they founded in 2018.

“It was super fun. Rihanna’s stylist and collaborator Jahleel Weaver got in contact directly with us about them, as our friend Grace Ladoja (Skepta and Mabel’s manager) told him that if he needs flowers, he should come to us,” Mathieson explains.

Despite having no formal training, the girls have also designed the flowers for ASAI, Gucci, Glossier, Christian Louboutin and Nike, to name just a few.

SAGE’s floral arrangements for the Fenty BFA after-party (Rex Features)

Traditionally the London fashion scene has traditionally relied upon a close-knit circle of skilled florists.

Renowned Londoner Flora Starkey is renowned for her ethereal arrangements. Her skills have been employed by the likes of Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Givenchy and reportedly even Kate Moss.

McQueens has been lending its luxe petals to the fashion world’s elite since it first opened in Shoreditch in 1991, while Scarlett & Violet has also been serving London’s fashion scene since 2006.

But increasingly brands are providing an opportunity for a fresh crop of new-gen florists, such as SAGE, to flourish.

Prada’s Resort 2020 campaign with flowers arranged by Untitled (Flowers) (Prada)

“For us, the big moment was our first job for Glossier which was super fun and beautiful, we were given a really loose brief so we were able to produce what we wanted and our style really shone through,” Mathieson explains. “Since then we’ve been able to demand brands use us for our style, as opposed to fitting in with a mood board they already had.”

Alisa Lambina founded Islington-based Untitled (Flowers) in January 2018 after graduating from art school. One of her florists, Alexander Manho Young, styled the flowers for the Prada Resort 2020 campaign.

Both Untitled (Flowers) and SAGE have blossomed in part thanks to their fresh and quirky aesthetics, which have attracted an inevitably cooler and younger crowd to floristry.

Laboos Flowers was also founded in 2018 by former art director Frances Knight-Jacobs, and has been tapped by the likes of Vivienne Westwood, the British Fashion Council and renowned fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan.

While business may be booming for all three businesses, keeping up with the increased demand comes at a price.

The market for cut flowers and ornamental plants in the UK was worth £1.3 billion in 2018, according to government statistics, with 80% of our cut flowers coming from the Netherlands, and for a bloom to maintain its value, it must cover these thousands of miles remaining intact and blemish-free.

SAGE arranged the flowers for the limited-edition Fenty x ASAI collaboration (Fenty)

For Knight-Jacobs, who refers to Laboos as an “eco-conscious” florist, she has found it impossible to make her work fully sustainable. “It’s difficult finding a balance between a clients’ brief, the availability of flowers at the time of the job and sourcing affordable stock that will make a profit,” she laments.

Hers is a sentiment shared by the girls behind SAGE and Untitled (Flowers) too.

“Flowers are generally packaged in plastic, wrapped in elastic bands and flown in from all over the world. They have a huge carbon footprint, and that’s before they’re put in non-degradable plastic floral foam,” Mathieson admits.

Approximately 100,000 tons of plastic is produced for the floriculture industry each year, of which only about 30 tons is recycled.

Lambina of Untitled (Flowers), is steadfast: “The flower industry, like most industries, has a long way to go if it is to reach a level of sustainability that is harmless to the health of the planet.”

While both smaller and more established florists collectively grapple with trying to make their floral offerings as green as possible, the girls at SAGE are well aware of the fact that flowers are only ever an accessory, a prop. Mathieson clarifies, “In the grand scheme of things, we know floristry isn’t important. We’re not curing disease, we’re not solving the big problems.”

Her argument is continued by St. Clair, who says, “In a world of Instagram filters, cosmetic surgery and fast fashion, it’s nice to work with something that is so timeless and naturally beautiful.”

With more collaborations and fashion events on the horizon (the owners of the florists are made to sign NDA’s before committing to projects with big brands), the future for these new-gen florists looks set to bloom.

As St. Clair aptly summarises, “Flowers have significance and meaning in almost every culture, it’s amazing to celebrate that and to see how they are being used within our generation.”