🔥Bloomberg qualifies for his first presidential debate🔥

February 18, 2020 / 5:28 AM

Michael Bloomberg has qualified to appear in Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas.

The multi-billionaire former New York City mayor needed to rank high enough in one more poll to make the cut, and he did it in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released early Tuesday.

Bloomberg, who’s been flooding TV airwaves with hundreds of billions of dollars in ads, has yet to appear in any debates even as he’s risen steadily in polls. And his Democratic rivals have said they’re anxious to challenge him face-to-face about controversial aspects of his record.