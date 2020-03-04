bloomberg-pulls-plug-on-presidential-run,-plans-to-endorse-biden-for-nomination

🔥Bloomberg pulls plug on presidential run, plans to endorse Biden for nomination🔥

John koli

The former New York mayor’s run came to a close after his lavish spending on campaign ads didn’t deliver

March 4 (Reuters) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, after the billionaire’s lavish spending on campaign ads across the United States failed to deliver convincing wins in electorial debut in Democratic contest.

He said in a campaign statement he was endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination. “‘I will work to make him the next president of the United States,” he said.

