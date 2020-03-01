🔥Bloomberg on Trump’s coronavirus response🔥

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is criticizing President Trump’s use of the word “hoax” to characterize the Democrats’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. He tells Scott Pelley the president was being irresponsible and should have been more of a leader in such a time of potential crisis. Bloomberg spoke with Pelley yesterday in Virginia in a second interview for a report to be broadcast on tonight’s 60 Minutes, Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.”I find it incomprehensible that the president would do something as inane as calling it a hoax, which he did last night in South Carolina,” Bloomberg told Pelley.”He said that the Democrats making so much of it is a Democratic hoax,” Pelley pointed out. “Not that the virus was a hoax.””This is up to the scientists and the doctors as to whether there is a problem,” Bloomberg responded. “They all, around the world, say that it is in some places, and has enormous potential to become one elsewhere. And it is just ignorant and irresponsible to not stand up and be the leader and say, ‘We don’t know, but we have to prepare for the fact that, if it is, we have the medicines and the structure and the knowledge to deal with it.'”

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.