🔥Bloomberg faces opposition from fellow Dems ahead of Nevada caucus🔥
Democrats in Nevada are already voting in Saturday’s caucus, the next event in the presidential race. The newest poll shows Bernie Sanders leading Joe Biden by seven points, with four other contenders bunched up behind them. Most are focusing on a rival who won’t be on the ballot, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg. Major Garrett breaks down some of the opposition the billionaire former Republican is facing over his unorthodox approach.