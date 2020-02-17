bloomberg-faces-opposition-from-fellow-dems-ahead-of-nevada-caucus

🔥Bloomberg faces opposition from fellow Dems ahead of Nevada caucus🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Democrats in Nevada are already voting in Saturday’s caucus, the next event in the presidential race. The newest poll shows Bernie Sanders leading Joe Biden by seven points, with four other contenders bunched up behind them. Most are focusing on a rival who won’t be on the ballot, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg. Major Garrett breaks down some of the opposition the billionaire former Republican is facing over his unorthodox approach.

Related Posts

this-week-on-“sunday-morning”-(february-2)

This week on “Sunday Morning” (February 2)

mariya smith
sub-zero-temperatures-target-most-of-us.

🔥Sub-zero temperatures target most of U.S.🔥

mariya smith
record-warmth-sunday,-snow-in-st.-louis-wednesday

Record warmth Sunday, snow in St. Louis Wednesday

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *