🔥Bloomberg ditches early states and focuses ad money on Super Tuesday contests🔥
The presidential race is heating up, and Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is already eyeing Super Tuesday. The former New York City mayor is ditching early voting states like Nevada and South Carolina and instead focusing on states with the largest number of Democratic delegates like California, New York, Texas and Florida. Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer joined “CBSN AM” to discuss the Bloomberg campaign’s digital strategy.