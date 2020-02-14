bloomberg-ditches-early-states-and-focuses-ad-money-on-super-tuesday-contests

🔥Bloomberg ditches early states and focuses ad money on Super Tuesday contests🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

The presidential race is heating up, and Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is already eyeing Super Tuesday. The former New York City mayor is ditching early voting states like Nevada and South Carolina and instead focusing on states with the largest number of Democratic delegates like California, New York, Texas and Florida. Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer joined “CBSN AM” to discuss the Bloomberg campaign’s digital strategy.

Related Posts

with-meth-arrests-rising-in-san-jose,-county-sobering-center-gets-a-new-mission

With meth arrests rising in San Jose, county sobering center gets a new mission

Juli Rone
missing-kayaker-rescued-in-florida’s-everglades-national-park

Missing kayaker rescued in Florida’s Everglades National Park

mariya smith
sanders-wins,-klobuchar-surprises-in-new-hampshire-primary

🔥Sanders wins, Klobuchar surprises in New Hampshire primary🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *