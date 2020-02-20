bloomberg-campaign-spends-over-$200-million-in-january

FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Doug Strickland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s campaign spent$220.6 million in January, with most of the money going to television advertising, his campaign said on Thursday.

The spending brought total outlays by the campaign so far to $409 million, the campaign said in a statement ahead of a more detailed filing due to be submitted later in the day to the Federal Election Commission.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chris Reese

