🔥Bloomberg campaign spends over $200 million in January🔥

FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Doug Strickland
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s campaign spent$220.6 million in January, with most of the money going to television advertising, his campaign said on Thursday.
The spending brought total outlays by the campaign so far to $409 million, the campaign said in a statement ahead of a more detailed filing due to be submitted later in the day to the Federal Election Commission.
