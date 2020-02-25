Bloomberg backed by ex-Gov. Nixon, plans event featuring ex-TV anchor Sam Donaldson

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves after speaking at a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ST. LOUIS — On the heels of getting ex-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon’s endorsement, Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign is hosting a closed-door event here tonight headlined by another new celebrity backer — retired ABC news anchor Sam Donaldson.The event also has drawn attention from members of several local groups who say they’ll show up outside to protest Bloomberg’s record, including stop-and-frisk tactics by New York police while he was mayor.“His policing policies resulted in hundreds of thousands of young black and Latino men being detained for no reason and created an atmosphere of fear across communities of color,” Keith Rose of the Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression said in a news release issued by protesters.Bloomberg apologized for the practice before declaring his current run for the Democratic presidential nomination. Missouri holds its presidential primary March 10.Nixon, the former governor, in a statement Sunday lauded Bloomberg for his work to deal with climate change, his plan to repair the nation’s infrastructure and his integrity, competence and compassion.“Mike can unite our party and our country after the destructive divisiveness of this administration,” Nixon said in a reference to Republican President Donald Trump.The event with Donaldson, at the Third Degree Glass Factory on Delmar Boulevard in west St. Louis, is among a series of information-sharing sessions for potential supporters that Bloomberg’s campaign has been holding. About 200 people have been invited, said campaign spokeswoman Amanda Galloway.Among those expected to participate in the protest outside are members of the St. Louis Palestinian Solidarity Committee, the Anti-Racist Organizing Collective, Progressive Jews of St. Louis and Resist Now.The press release announcing the protest was issued by Moji Sidiqi, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Missouri. Sidiqi said most expected to participate are supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of Bloomberg’s opponents. She said, however, that the American-Islamic group does not endorse candidates.Meanwhile, the campaign of another Democratic presidential candidate, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, is holding a fundraising event in St. Louis Monday night featuring Reggie Love, a former aide to then-President Barack Obama.The Buttigieg campaign said the event is aimed at members of the LGBTQ community. The campaign said the event, which was not open for news coverage, will be downtown but did not release the location. Forty to 50 people were expected to attend.

Tickets to the Feb. 24 event run from $25 to $500, according to Buttigieg’s campaign website.

