🔥Blood on Her Name🔥

Release Date:

February 28, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Bethany Anne Lind, Bryant Carroll, Chandler Head, Elisabeth Röhm, Jack Andrews, Jared Ivers, Jimmy Gonzales, Joshua Mikel, Tony Vaughn, Will Patton

Summary:

A woman’s panicked decision to cover up an accidental killing spins out of control when her conscience demands she return the dead man’s body to his family.

Director:

Matthew Pope

Genre(s):

Drama, Thriller, Crime

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

85 min

