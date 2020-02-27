🔥Blood on Her Name🔥
Movie Details & Credits
|
Release Date:
February 28, 2020
| Not Rated
Starring:
Bethany Anne Lind, Bryant Carroll, Chandler Head, Elisabeth Röhm, Jack Andrews, Jared Ivers, Jimmy Gonzales, Joshua Mikel, Tony Vaughn, Will Patton
Summary:
A woman’s panicked decision to cover up an accidental killing spins out of control when her conscience demands she return the dead man’s body to his family.
Director:
Matthew Pope
Genre(s):
Drama, Thriller, Crime
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
85 min
See All Details and Credits
Awards & Rankings
Watch Now