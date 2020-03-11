🔥Blogger Father of Daughters apologises for 'truly awful' International Women's Day Instagram post🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Blogger Father of Daughters has said he is “truly sorry” for a sponsored Instagram post and video he made on International Women’s Day, which received backlash online from followers who felt he had “missed the mark.”

The influencer, whose real name is Simon Hooper, has since deleted the posts which were paid for by AXA UK and saw him heavily promote the brand on the day of women’s empowerment.

After it was branded a ‘apotheosis of a brand-led land grab for women’s attention’ and ‘an insult to women’ in an Alexandra Heminsley column for Grazia and users called it “truly awful”, Hooper posted a statement this morning apologising for his posts.

He said, “A mistake, an error of judgment, a poor decision – however you want to describe it, I made it and now I want to own it. The last ad I did has caused some understandable upset & I want you to know that I’ve read, listened & reflected on it.”

“I realise I didn’t give enough thought to how people would perceive this campaign and I take responsibility for that. While my intentions were positive, I recognise I was short sighted to how this could cause offence,” he continued.

“I made a mistake that I’ve had to learn a hard lesson from and it will help shape my use of this platform going forwards. It never was or has been my intention to offend anyone on here, but for those that it did, I’m truly sorry,” he finished.

He also turned off Instagram comments on his apology.

Hooper’s post saw him post a picture with his four daughters celebrating the “love & support of the strong, intelligent, thoughtful, caring & resilient women” in his life before taking a sharp detour into how AXA UK helps women and men “feel empowered.”

The caption on the now-deleted post read, “I wouldn’t be the person I am today without the love & support of the strong, intelligent, thoughtful, caring & resilient women I’ve been lucky enough to come across in my life. So tomorrow I’ll be celebrating International Women’s day to salut all the incredible women that have been there to guide me and the 4 special girls whom I’m privileged enough to have call me Daddy. “

Hashtagged #eachforequal, #IWD2020 and #dadlife, his caption continued, “The 4 girls who I now get to encourage and empower to achieve their goals and be what they want to be. And that’s what @AXA_UK wants to do too. AXA have been there for my family when it counts and helped us to stay healthy to chase our dreams.”

Hooper then redirected his 987k followers to listen to a remastered version of the Nas song ‘I Can’ in his bio link, saying it would help people “feel empowered”.

He finished, “So put it on repeat and know that you’re capable of making a difference.”

Following the post, Twitter users criticised Hooper for using the day to promote the health insurance company with one calling it “pretty low”.

In screenshots obtained by the Daily Mail before the post was taken down, one user wrote, “Honestly, Simon, using International Women’s Day to advertise AXA is truly awful. I understand that you have a living to make, but this pretty low and will just fuel the misandrists.”

Another wrote, “In my opinion I think it would have been far more meaningful to women in general for you to throw your weight in support behind IWD with passion and something that seemed a bit more authentic and genuine rather than just another date on a social marketing calendar to be used as a cash cow to sell insurance?”

One user also said that Hooper should have waited till November 19th, International Men’s Day to promote the post.

They wrote, “Please don’t drag IWD into a man doing an ad for insurance. Your day is Nov 19th feel free to do it then. If this is what the day means to you then you need to do better for your daughters.”

AXA UK’s Instagram posts for International Women’s Day has also received a ton of backlash from commenters with users writing ‘Cringing so hard at all the companies who use IWD for profit and gain’, with many also referencing Hooper’s posts.

One wrote, “Kind of misses the point especially when you’re paying the biggest mansplainer of them all to do your dirty work @father_of_daughters. Women do NOT need to be told by him how to be empowered. He cannot even empower his own daughters he sells them for insta likes and money.”

Another asked, “Why do you think it’s acceptable to be sponsoring men like @father_of_daughters to profit off #IWD2020? Here’s a wild idea – why not pay all your employees equally regardless of gender, or donate to a women’s charity or do something – anything! – that directly benefits women, instead of placing it back in a man’s hands.”

This is not the first time the Hooper family have been caught up in controversy, as Hooper’s wife Clemmie (who was missing from his IWD photograph) shut down her Instagram account last year after it emerged she had trolled other bloggers under a fake name.

Clemmie, who was formerly a parenting blogger under the name Mother of Daughters, admitted last November that she had used a pseudonym to attack fellow mummy bloggers on gossip forum Tattle Life.

Saying she was “deeply sorry” for her actions, she released a statement after Internet users deduced she was using the pseudonym Alice In WanderLust to write derogatory statements about competitors over eight months – even posting negative comments about her own husband.

She said she was “deeply sorry”and continued, “I regret it all and am deeply sorry – I know this has caused a lot of pain. Undoubtedly I got lost in this online world and the more I became engrossed in the negative commentary, the more the situation escalated.”

Clemmie has since scrubbed her online presence. She had 600,000 followers on Instagram prior to the deletion of her Instagram account.