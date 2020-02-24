🔥Blockades would have ended if Trudeau hadn’t made ‘antagonistic’ and ‘misinformed’ speech🔥

Hereditary chiefs from the Wet’suwet’en First Nation were expected to return to British Columbia on Sunday after visiting Mohawk communities in Eastern Canada, with no signs that blockades crippling the country’s rail network will come down.

The actions, particularly one on a critical east-west rail line on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont., are in support of hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline despite support from elected band councils along the route of the project in northern B.C.

In Vancouver, protesters returned to the site of CN Rail tracks on the city’s east side, but police spokesman Sgt. Aaron Roed said the gathering appeared to be a continuation of protests over the past few weeks.

He said about 40 people were off to the side of the tracks, not blocking rail lines, and officers had informed them of an injunction already in place.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that while the government is ready to talk, blockades that began two weeks ago must come down and that the situation is “unacceptable and untenable.”



A CN Rail freight train is unable to move while members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks nearby in Tyendinaga, Ont.

Chris Helgren/Reuters/File

Hereditary chiefs have said they are ready for discussions with the B.C. and federal governments after the RCMP and Coastal Gas Link leave their traditional territory.

Heredity Chief Na’moks, also known as John Ridsdale, said Sunday that talks were progressing with the Mohawks to take down blockades until Trudeau made his “antagonistic” and “misinformed” speech.

“If the prime minister had not made that speech the Mohawks would have taken down everything,” he said Sunday. “They were ready. We were on the phone.”

Na’moks said all five hereditary chiefs are expected to meet in northern B.C. on Monday to plan their next steps and talks with the RCMP could resume on Thursday at the earliest.

He said the chiefs will not budge from their demands for the Mounties to remove every component of a mobile unit from the 29-kilometre mark from Highway 16 before meeting with them.



Protesters set blockade on the train tracks in Longueuil near Oak av. and St Georges st. on Wednesday February 19, 2020.

Pierre Obendrauf / Montreal Gazette

“The local constabulary can look after the patrols,” Na’moks said of a detachment in nearby Houston. “The officers that they fly in and out on a seven-day basis is what we want gone from the territory.”

Dawn Roberts, a spokeswoman for the RCMP, said the mobile unit has been temporarily closed as discussions are underway with the deputy commissioner about its future.

“This means that the buildings have been locked and secured and that the gates and the fence that’s around that property has been locked,” she said.

Officers who were stationed at the unit are now conducting patrols of the area from the Houston detachment, about 40 minutes away, Roberts said, adding she is not aware of any plans by Mounties to meet with the chiefs on Thursday.



Supporters of the indigenous Wet’suwet’en Nation’s hereditary chiefs at a railway blockade in St. Lambert, Que., Feb. 20, 2020.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters

The chiefs visited supporters this week in Tyendinaga and Kahnawake south of Montreal, and repeated that their conditions for talks to begin have not been met.

Chief Woos, of the Grizzly House, told reporters in Kahnawake on Saturday that attempts to reach out to Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller have not been returned since Trudeau’s announcement on Friday.

“It seems to me like ever since Mr. Trudeau has made his announcement, the communication has ceased,” Woos said.

But senior cabinet ministers said Sunday the federal government remained ready to talk.

Speaking Sunday on Global’s news and political affairs series “The West Block,” the minister for Crown-Indigenous relations styled conversations as productive and that all sides were making good progress.



Supporters of the indigenous Wet’suwet’en Nation’s hereditary chiefs at a railway blockade in St. Lambert, Que., Feb. 20, 2020.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Carolyn Bennett said that “at no time have we stopped negotiations.”

She added later in the interview that “keeping the conversation open” along with the removal of the RCMP from the Wet’suwet’en territory are “really important criteria to getting us through this difficult patch and on to a good path.”

She said there are differing opinions within the Wet’suwet’en Nation, and it is the nation itself that has to sort out the divide.

“Within the Wet’suwet’en community that there are differing opinions and matriarchs, there are people that are speaking up about their issues as well,” Bennett told the program.

“The solution will be found in the Wet’suwet’en community as they come together with their vision of self-determination and how they can form a government and write their own laws.”

They were ready. We were on the phone

On CTV’s “Question Period,” Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the barricades needed to come down and that the federal government is committed to dialogue. He urged the hereditary chiefs to come back to the table.

“We all understand the importance of a peaceful resolution, but a speedy resolution, because the impact of these barricades is unacceptable, untenable,” Blair said.

“It can’t be maintained because of the harm that it is causing and so we have confidence in the police to do the job peaceably.”

He said that it was the responsibility of the police in each jurisdiction to deal with the blockades and was cool to the idea of the federal government sending in the military to forcibly remove demonstrators.



Signs posted on a fence at a railway blockade in St. Lambert, Que., Feb. 20, 2020.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters

“I don’t believe personally that it’s ever appropriate to put armed services up against Canadians in any part of Canada,” Blair told the program.

“The armed services perform an essential role to this country, but the police also perform an essential role.”

Some barricades have come down, including one in St-Lambert, Que., late Friday, which will allow the St-Hilaire commuter train line to resume service on Monday, according to Exo, the company that oversees commuter rail service in the Montreal area.

Via Rail service has said it is set to resume certain routes, including its Quebec City-Montreal-Ottawa route, on Monday.