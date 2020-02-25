🔥Blizzard is hiring an Associate Dungeon Designer for Diablo IV – and yes, that is a real job🔥

Blizzard Entertainment is looking to hire an Associate Dungeon Designer to work on Diablo IV – which also means things are chugging along nicely with the greatly-anticipated sequel.

The job listing, which was posted on Blizzard’s official career website, not only has a unique title, but also specifies that the successful candidate must share a “passion for the dark, gothic, and macabre.”

What exactly does being a dungeon designer mean, we hear you say? Well, it involves crafting fun scripted content for Diablo IV and creating dungeons with fun and varied gameplay content, of course.

Sadly, for UK fans of the game, however, the post is based in Irvine, California.

(Blizzard Entertainment)

Naturally, the ideal candidate should know Blizzard and gaming in and out, and have the following experience:

Experience working with text-based scripting languages to author game content

Good understanding of level design theories and practices

Knowledge of Blizzard worlds and gameplay—specifically, the gothic fantasy of Diablo

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Able to maintain a positive attitude in a driven, highly collaborative and iterative team

Those familiar with the series will know all about Diablo’s emphasis on RPG style dungeon-crawling and the level of detail gone into these sprawling levels.

Its randomised dungeons, packed with unpredictable adversaries and unimaginable treasures would be extremely fun to design.

With its feet firmly planted in the grim-fantasy genre, a flair for the macabre is cited as a must-have for this position.

This should come as welcome news to fans of the series, as since the game was first unveiled at BlizzCon in November 2019, we’ve heard nothing from the company.

Diablo IV was officially confirmed at Blizzcon 2019 in November 2019, where Lilith – the daughter of Mephisto – would be the focus of the game, taking place many years after the events of Diablo III.

People will no doubt remember Blizzard’s debacle with Diablo Immortal, a mobile-only game revealed at BlizzCon 2018, which fans were utterly furious with.

It was thought that the new main Diablo game was going to be announced, and when it wasn’t things got a little bit awkward at the presentation.

The only plus side? The creation of a meme, which all will fondly remember as an exasperated Blizzard employee blurted out on stage to thousands ‘Do you guys not have phones?” in response to Diablo Immortal’s cold reception.

Those interested in becoming an Associate Dungeon Designer should apply here.

