Blazing apartment building fire puts 1 in critical condition in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

1 of 3

A St. Louis Fire Department emergency worker checks on resident Pam Antos after she was helped from her fifth floor apartment in the Chapel View Apartments after a three-alarm fire started on the fourth floor, critically injuring a woman on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis firefighters work to open a window to vent smoke from the Chapel View Apartments after a three-alarm fire started on the fourth floor, critically injuring a woman on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson talks with a captain at the scene of a three-alarm fire at the Chapel View Apartments which started on the fourth floor, critically injuring a woman on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS— One woman is in critical condition after an apartment fire at the Chapel View apartment building, according to fire department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby.The city’s fire department responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the fire at the apartment building on the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue.When firefighters arrived, the woman was already exiting the building. She was taken to the hospital for injuries related to smoke inhalation, Mosby said. Post-Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen contributed to this article.

