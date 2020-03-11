🔥Blame COVID-19 for the lacking Costco free samples, buffets and office treats Costco suspends free samples, buffets and office snacks on notice due to COVID-19 concerns🔥

Communal food in all its guises — from Costco’s free samples to workplace snack tables and all-you-can-eat buffets — is coming under scrutiny as coronavirus continues to spread.

Costco has suspended product demonstrations indefinitely at some of its stores around the world, including China and the U.S., according to Business Insider. As one Redditor pointed out in their plea for the company to stop serving samples last week, “Eating samples from the same tray and then we put the food in our mouths and lick our fingers/wipe our mouths and go on to the next sample tray … Everyone is at Costco right now … This is how stuff travels fast.”

While there have been reports of Canadian outlets devoid of complimentary morsels since the interruption was first brought to light on March 5, neither Costco Canada nor Club Demonstration Services, which provides in-store food sampling for the company, responded to the National Post’s request for comment.

Following a Chinese campaign spearheaded by state media and restaurant groups, encouraging people to use separate serving utensils to portion shared dishes, Scottish health authorities have issued a so-called “buffet ban.” Recently issued guidelines caution against sharing food unless it’s individually wrapped, and as The Times reports, are aimed at workplaces, hotels and restaurants in an effort to contain COVID-19.

At the best of times, buffets “can be a cesspool for bacteria and viruses,” Allison Agwu, professor of pediatric and adult infectious diseases at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, told Vice in 2018. Just last month, norovirus sickened 300 people onboard the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, forcing it to head back to port in Florida. The highly contagious stomach virus notoriously lingers in unsanitary food buffet stations, as do bacteria E. coli and salmonella.

“Buffets, when they are done right, are great. Things need to be kept at the right temperature, staff needs to be washing hands frequently, no one should be licking their fingers and going towards food and community utensils,” Agwu added. “But, the problem is this never happens.”

While staff are responsible for keeping buffet offerings out of the danger zone — the ideal temperature at which food-borne bacteria can multiply — providing suitable serving utensils, and otherwise monitoring stations for cleanliness, according to the Canadian Institute of Food Safety, the greatest risk is posed by the buffet-goers themselves.

As such, the educational institution recommends displaying signs reminding guests to use tongs instead of their fingers, and clean plates when they make return trips. Using only designated utensils, and supervising children who are serving themselves is also good practice.



Costco has suspended free samples over COVID-19, USA Today reports.

Medical authorities haven’t identified food or food packaging as a mechanism for the spread of COVID-19. And although they recommend against sharing food during the pandemic — “risks cannot be ruled out” — they’re stopping short of suggesting people stay away from restaurants in general. “It is just the same as it was before we knew about coronavirus,” Don Schaffner, extension specialist in food science and distinguished professor at Rutgers University, told the Huffington Post. “In other words, nothing is absolutely safe.”

He added that the piece of advice he repeats most often to reduce the risk of COVID-19 contagion, is for people to consider the steps they would typically take to prevent the flu. “The respiratory virus risk in restaurants is really more about being in the same location as a lot of people, some of who can be depositing the virus on surfaces like tables, doors, menus, and managing that with a hand washing and alcohol-based sanitizer regime is an effective step to reduce risks of both COVID-19 and influenza.”



“The risk of spreading COVID-19 through sharing of utensils is not yet known, but plausible based on current knowledge,” according to a WHO spokesperson.

Maintaining immaculate hand hygiene continues to be your best line of defence, whether you’re eating at a restaurant or not. Hand sanitizer can be hard to come by these days, “but soap and water, hello! We still have that and it works really well,” says Alison Thompson, professor at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto. “It actually works better.”

Given there are 121,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 4,300 deaths globally, the social responsibility to stay home if you’re sick is self-evident. However, for some — including those in the restaurant industry — self-quarantine can mean job loss. “(Staying home) is really not an option for some people because they can’t afford not to go to work, or they’ll get fired,” says Thompson. “Employers need to think about what they can do to make it easier (for people) to comply with public health measures.”