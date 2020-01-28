🔥Blake Lively steals the show at The Rhythm Section premiere with Jude Law as she rocks classic look🔥

Blake Lively looked completely classic as she attended the premiere of her new flick The Rhythm Section alongside co-star Jude Law.

She might have to lend us some pearls to clutch because we’re a little in awe over here.

The Simple Favour actress, who welcomed her third child with Ryan Reynolds last year, was snapped as she posed up a storm on the red carpet in New York City, donning a stunning black gown with boots, and her hair in an up do.

Also rocking necklaces that seemed like they should be weighing her down and glittery earrings as well as gloves, it’s an absolute look.

Although Blake stole the show, the rest of the stellar cast definitely didn’t disappoint, with Jude Law looking in high spirits ahead of the movie’s release.

The attendees looked to be having a blast together as Ofira Sandberg, and Lorraine Schwartz posed away with Blake and her sister Robyn, while Raza Jaffrey looked suave as he took to the red carpet.

The Rhythm Section will see Blake appear as Stephanie Patrick who tries to uncover the truth behind a plane crash which killed her family.

However, there’s more to the story as, during the course of her sleuthing, she becomes a skilled assassin who goes on an action-thrilled hunt to find those responsible for tearing her family apart.

We’re already sold.

However, things haven’t exactly gone without a hitch with the movie, which is directed by Reed Morano, as production had to be halted when Blake underwent surgery back in 2018.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The Gossip Girl star injured her hand while she was filming an action sequence for the spy thriller.

Filming was pulled to a halt as the star went on the mend, and shooting has been suspended indefinitely, with camera crews apparently being told to take on other work.

However, all turned out well in the end, with the movie set for release at the end of January.

We can’t wait!

The Rhythm Section hits cinemas on 31 January 2020.





