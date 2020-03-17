🔥Blaise Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus: Juventus star latest footballer to contract Covid-19🔥

blaise-matuidi-tests-positive-for-coronavirus:-juventus-star-latest-footballer-to-contract-covid-19

Juventus have confirmed that Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus.

A club statement read: “Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19.

“The player, as of Wednesday 11 March, has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

More to follow.

