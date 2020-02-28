Blagojevich charging $100 for personalized shout-outs on Cameo website

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich waves to his friends after giving a press conference at his Chicago home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, one day after having his prison sentence commuted by President Donald Trump. (Mark Welsh/Daily Herald via AP)/Daily Herald via AP)

Mark Welsh

If you’ve had the urge to hear from Rod Blagojevich directly after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence, you’re in luck — but it will cost you.Blagojevich has joined Cameo, a website that allows users to pay for personalized video messages from celebrities, sports figures or musical artists. For $100, you can hear from the former Illinois governor himself.”Hey, it’s Rod Blagojevich. I’m very excited to connect with you on Cameo,” he says in a greeting video on his Cameo page. “If you want a birthday greeting, an anniversary greeting, motivation or any other kind of shout-out, I can’t wait to hear from you. “The website lists Blagojevich as an “American politician who served as the 40th Governor of Illinois” with no mention of his long list of corruption charges.During his tenure as governor, Blagojevich was charged with corruption and impeached by the state Legislature in 2009.His Cameo offering comes the week after his sentence was commuted by the President after the Democrat and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant had served eight years of a 14-year sentence for pay-for-play crimes.His charges included trying to solicit money for an appointment to President Barack Obama’s US Senate seat after he won the presidency. Blagojevich was also accused of shakedowns involving a children’s hospital, a racetrack owner and a building executive.After the first jury in his trial was hung at 11 to 1 for conviction on key counts, prosecutors tried again — securing convictions on 17 of 20 corruption charges.Cameo did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.As of Thursday afternoon, Blagojevich had one five-star review on his Cameo page.”Awesome,” it said.

Blagojevich and wife show off newborn daughter in 2003

Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich looks up from admiring his daughter Anne, while his wife, Patti, holds the newborn prior to leaving Prentice Women’s Hospital of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Monday, April 7, 2003, in Chicago. Patti Blagojevich, ten days overdue, gave birth to Anne “Annie” Blagojevich at 5 a.m. Saturday. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Carrera)

STEPHEN J. CARRERA

Rod Blagojevich holds up ‘I love Elvis’ sticker in 2007

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2007 file photo, Illinois former Gov. Rod Blagojevich holds an “I Love Elvis” bumper sticker at the Illinois Democratic County Chairmen’s Association meeting in Springfield, Ill.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Seth Perlman

Blagojevich during 2009 interview on ‘The View’

In this image released by ABC, Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich speaks during an interview with Barbara Walters Monday, Jan. 26, 2009 on “The View.” The Illinois Senate has convened a historic impeachment trial Monday that will determine whether Gov. Rod Blagojevich is removed from office. Blagojevich is refusing to take part in the trial. He says its rules are so biased that he can’t present a defense. (AP Photo/ABC, Heidi Gutman) ** NO SALES **

HEIDI GUTMAN

Rod Blagojevich during his 2009 impeachment trial

Rod Blagojevich makes a gesture while speaking during his impeachment trial in Springfield, Ill., on Jan. 29, 2009.

Amanda St. Amand

Rod Blagojevich talks to reporters after his impeachment

Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich talks to the media at his home in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Blagojevich surrounded by reporters during his 2011 criminal trial

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich surrounded a genteel scrum of media professionals during his federal corruption trial in 2011. (AP Photo)

Rod Blagojevich, Patti Blagojevich with reporters outside home in 2012

FILE – In this March 14, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, accompanied by his wife Patti, speaks to the media outside his home in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

M. Spencer Green

Rod Blagojevich shakes hands before leaving for prison

In this March 14, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich reaches over a railing to shake supporters’ hands at his home in Chicago. The 55-year-old Democrat was due to report to a prison in Colorado to begin serving a 14-year sentence, making him the second Illinois governor in a row to go to prison for corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Charles Rex Arbogast

Rod Blagojevich autographs posters in 2012

This March 14, 2012, file photo shows former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich autographing a ‘Free Gov. Blago’ sign for one of his supporters at his home in Chicago the day before he was due to report to prison to begin serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Rod Blagojevich arrives at prison

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, center, walks with attorneys as he arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colo., on Thursday, March 15, 2012, where he began serving his 14-year sentence for corruption. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Ed Andrieski

Courtroom sketch of Blagojevich during his resentencing hearing in 2016

n this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 courtroom sketch, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, appears via video from a Colorado prison during his re-sentencing in a federal courtroom in Chicago. (AP Photo/Tom Gianni)

AP

