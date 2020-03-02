🔥Blackberry Smoke with Allman Betts Band, Wild Feathers, Jaimoe coming to St. Louis Music Park🔥

Paul Jackson of Blackberry Smoke performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Blackberry Smoke’s “Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N’ Roll” is at the upcoming St. Louis Music Park on July 17. The Allman Betts Band and the Wild Feathers and Jaimoe (founding member of the Allman Brothers Band) are also on the bill. The show will feature a unique collaborative finale and additional surprise guests.Show time is at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office. Ticket prices are $30.50-$160.50 or four select reserved tickets for $89 while supplies last.Blackberry Smoke is partnering with the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House in Macon, Ga., to bring the band’s history on the road with a new mobile set up with never-before-seen archival items. Jaimoe will also be onsite at the museum and available for meet and greet opportunities. All ticket holders will be granted free access to the museum with $1 of each ticket donated to the Allman Brothers Museum at the Big House.The Big House Museum director Richard Brent said: “We feel privileged to have this opportunity to get out on the road and bring some of these unique items to the fans. The museum has become such an amazing place for people to gather, but it comes with a big price to maintain and expand. If you haven’t been able to get down to Macon, GA, this exhibit will give you a great visual of what we are about. You will not only get to see what we have brought out, but you also will get to learn some great stories from the songs, albums and images of the Allman Brothers Band.”