It has been revealed that the main foe of Avengers Campus will be the mercenary and training instructor known as Taskmaster.

The news comes directly from Marvel’s Vice President, Franchise Creative & Marketing, Dave Bushore. In a media preview at Disney California Adventure Park, he had this to say about Avengers Campus:

Taskmaster’s appeared in so many different comic stories with the Avengers in different times and places, and he’s a great foe for the Avengers. And for us, bringing that character to the big screen this summer in Black Widow, it was a great opportunity for us to say, ‘Well, hey. It’s a living, breathing place. Let’s have him there on opening day

Taskmaster will make his first MCU appearance in Black Widow before showing up in a live show at the purely superhero-focused Avengers Campus this summer. During the show, the foe will have an intense, action-packed battle with Black Widow, Black Panther and Captain America. A fight coordinator who helped with choreography and stunts for the film has assisted the team at Avengers Campus in nailing down Taskmaster’s insane reflexes and ability to directly mimic the movements of his opponents.

The live showdown won’t be the only cool new experiences that will accompany the opening of the Avengers Campus, either. As guests explore the Marvel-themed park, they’ll get an opportunity to meet their favorite heroes and villains and train up to be a superhero. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be making an appearance for a virtual reality ride called “Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure,” visitors will be able to travel to the Dark Dimension to battle Dormammu in “Doctor Strange: Journey into the Mystic Arts”, and a new Iron Man suit will make its debut in some form or fashion. The addition to Disney’s theme parks officially opens July 18th, 2020.

Black Widow, meanwhile, is slated for release on May 1st, 2020, assuming that the continued spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus doesn’t result in a delay as it has with Fast & Furious 9 and the Chinese release of Disney’s own live-action Mulan.