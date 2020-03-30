🔥Black Widow Star Says It’d Be Fun If Everyone Could Stream The Film Now🔥

One of the biggest movies pulled from the schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic is Marvel’s Black Widow. In contrast to other films like Wonder Woman 1984 and No Time to Die, however, the Scarlet Johansson-starring superhero flick has yet to be given a new release. There’s a debate raging on in the fandom, then, over whether the studio should wait for things to clear up and drop it in cinemas as intended or simply make it available on streaming for us to enjoy during the current lockdown.

While it still remains to be seen what the studio will do, we now know which side of the divide one of the stars of the movie falls on. In an interview with The Independent, David Harbour – who plays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian – revealed that he thinks it would be “fun” for BW to land on a streaming service, likely Disney Plus, but admits that he’s not part of any discussions about that kind of thing.

“My publisher also sent me an email saying Black Widow had been postponed and I think I replied ‘shocker’,” the actor, 44, said, adding: “Wouldn’t it be fun if we all could just stream it? But that’s above my pay grade.”

There are two schools of thought when it comes to the Black Widow release dilemma. One is that Marvel should wait until it can be shown in theaters, as originally intended. After all, MCU movies are major event cinema and deserve to be seen on a big screen. Then again, it could be months before everything gets back to normal and if Marvel waits that long, it’ll mess up their Phase 4 plans. So, it may be best to simply put it up on streaming come May to keep things on track.

Whatever argument you agree with is up to you, but clearly Harbour is in the second camp. As for what the folks who actually make these decisions are going to do, there are some conflicting reports going around, with some saying Marvel’s in two minds right now, and others saying a streaming release is out of the question. Let us know where you think Black Widow should end up in the comments section down below, though.