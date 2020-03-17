🔥Black Widow no match for coronovirus as Marvel delay release date🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Black Widow has become the latest film to be postponed following the coronavirus outbreak.

Marvel will push the movie’s release date back from May 1, but has not yet revealed when the film will hit theatres.

Scarlett Johansson takes the titular role in the movie, which marks the superhero’s first long-awaited standalone film and takes place following the events of 2016 film Captain America: Civil War.

Johansson stars alongside the likes of Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour, with Black Widow getting her first headline movie since first appearing in the MCU back in 2010.

It has also been revealed that the release of Amy Adams vehicle The Woman in the Window has been pushed back to an as-yet-unspecified date.

The pair are the latest movies to be affected by the pandemic, with the likes of No Time Do Time, A Quiet Place Part II and Mulan all pushed back.

The film industry is facing an uncertain future, with UK cinemas following countries such as China and Italy in closing.