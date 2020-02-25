🔥Black Rep’s ‘Spell #7’ is timely and terrific🔥

Brian McKinley in “Spell #7”

Photo by Phillip Hamer

Ntozake Shange is best known for the theater piece “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf.” But Shange, who spent some of her childhood in St. Louis and died in 2018 at age 70, left behind another “choreopoem” that is less often performed: “Spell #7.”The show is onstage through March 8 in a terrific Black Rep production.Set mostly in a bar frequented by African Americans involved in the arts, “Spell #7” is similar to “For Colored Girls” in its approach to storytelling. Rather than constructing a conventional narrative, Shange conjures a mood of poetic enchantment. Another title for the piece might have been “For Black Artists Who Have Considered Pursuing a More Promising Line of Work.”Our guide to this Bohemian realm is Lou (Brian McKinley), a magician whose link to the minstrel tradition is symbolized by a huge, looming blackface mask. Poised between fantasy and flesh, Lou freely interacts with the bar’s other frequenters: Alec (Drummond “Drum” Crenshaw), Ross (Robert Crenshaw), Dahlia (Marki Michelle), Eli (rapper Tef Poe), Natalie (Camille “Cee” Sharp), Maxine (Jacqueline Thompson), Bettina (Tyler White) and Lilly (Christina Yancy).Director Ron Himes and choreographer Heather Beal collaborate impressively, coordinating words and movement with seeming effortlessness. And the performances are splendid, capturing the nuances of Shange’s avant-garde sensibility.