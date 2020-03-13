Even though the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t even begun, folks can’t help but get excited for what comes after that. And we don’t blame them. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Captain Marvel 2, Blade, another Avengers film and more all on the way, there’s much to look forward to. And that’s without even mentioning Black Panther 2.

Fans have been chomping at the bit for a sequel ever since Black Panther changed the film landscape in 2018 and with T’Challa’s solo effort shattering box office records on its way to multiple Oscar wins, it was really only a matter of time before one was announced. Sure enough, the very announcement came at D23 last year, and while details about the follow-up have been hard to come by, star Angela Bassett shared an interesting new spoiler this week. Though it seems it slipped out accidentally.

The actress, who plays Queen Ramonda, was speaking with Jimmy Fallon recently and was asked how the sequel is shaping up, to which she replied:

“Going along, coming along. Amazing. Absolutely.” Bassett said.

Then, Fallon dropped this little bomb:

“You were telling me backstage that they decided to change the costume of Black Panther.”

Shocked at what he just said, Bassett revealed that she told him that in confidence, saying:

“Jimmy… I was telling you that in confidence! You cannot!”

And though Fallon tried to cover things up by stating he was just joking and that he just wanted to get the actress in trouble with Marvel, it certainly looks like he let something slip that he shouldn’t have. Whoops.

While this is the first we’re hearing of a potential costume change for Black Panther, we wouldn’t rule it out from happening in the upcoming sequel, as most MCU heroes do receive outfit upgrades throughout their solo films. But with the project still quite a ways away from hitting theaters, it’ll be a while before we find out for sure what lies ahead for King T’Challa and his second standalone outing.