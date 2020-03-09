🔥Black Monday: Fourth biggest City fall as coronavirus panic hits markets🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The stock market crashed this morning as fears over the global coronavirus outbreak triggered a “bloodbath” Black Monday.

In the first half-hour of trading, the benchmark FTSE-100 index of leading shares plummeted 8.6 per cent, or more than 560 points, to 5,920 — the fourth biggest one-day percentage fall on record.

The rout wiped about £150 billion off the worth of the country’s largest companies. About 15 of the top 100 companies lost more than 10 per cent of their value within the opening 30 minutes of trading, and at one point one of the few companies with a rising share price was funeral arranger Dignity.

Analyst Tom Holland of investment researchers Gavekal said: “If you ever wondered what would happen if someone lobbed a hand grenade into a bloodbath, now you know. It’s not pretty.”

The Prime Minister was due to chair a meeting of Whitehall’s Cobra emergency committee on the growing crisis. The stock market made a partial recovery to stand at 6,070.24, down 392.31 points, or 6.07 per cent, by mid-morning, but was still at four-year lows.

The slump was led by huge falls in the share prices of leading oil companies, which stunned even City veterans. At one point BP was down almost 20 per cent, while Royal Dutch Shell shares fell even more steeply with a fall of about 22 per cent.

It followed the biggest one-day collapse in the oil prices since the first Gulf War in 1991 after the Saudis said they would ramp up production and cut prices.

Overnight a barrel of Brent Crude oil fell 30 per cent, before settling down 25.8 per cent at $33.60 per barrel as European markets opened.

Traders were also alarmed by the tough measures taken by the Italian government to control the spread of the virus, raising fears that a member of the G7 group of leading developing economies will be plunged into a deep recession.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: “This will be remembered as Black Monday. If you thought it couldn’t get any worse than the last fortnight, think again. The blood really is running in the streets, it’s utter carnage out there.

“The oil price shock has totally unnerved investors, while Italy’s decision to quarantine 16 million citizens in the north has left markets feeling like the coronavirus outbreak is out of control. Where next? The UK is preparing for the worst.”

In another sign of the severity of the crisis today, yields, or interest rates, on benchmark British government bonds turned negative for the first time as panicked investors rushed to the safety of Government gilts.

Shortly after the start of trading, the yields on the benchmark two-, three-, four-, six- and seven-year gilts were all negative.

London’s restaurants, bars and hotels have suffered a 30 per cent plunge in customers in the past week, Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, told the Standard.

She met Chancellor Rishi Sunak this morning to plead for help in Wednesday’s Budget for the sector.