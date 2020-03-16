Black Lightning — “The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation” — Image Number: BLK316D_0048b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Nafessa Williams as Thunder, Cress Williams as Black Lightning and China Anne McClain as Lightning — Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Are you ready to rewatch all 16 episodes of Black Lightning season 3? You can start binge-watching the season tonight on Netflix.Whether you want to rewatch or you’re waiting to watch the entire season for the first time, there’s some great news for Black Lightning fans. Black Lightning season 3 is coming to Netflix tonight.The CW series is among the list of shows that will still see their episodes arrive eight days after the finales air. It’s part of a legacy deal, despite The CW and Netflix’s deal coming to an end. That’s great news for those who have been waiting for the Netflix release to catch up in full.All 16 episodes of Black Lightning season 3 will head to Netflix at 3: 01 a.m. ET. That means you’re streaming from 12: 01 a.m. PT. All other timezones will get it at their equivalent times.Sadly, you won’t get to watch the episodes of the Arrowverse crossover when Black Lightning appears just yet. They will be made available when their respective shows head to Netflix after the finale dates. You can catch the Arrow episode now, but it will be May by the time The Flash and others head to Netflix.You will get the full third season of the superhero drama, though. The show continues to follow Jefferson Pierce, a high school principal who has superpowers. Throughout the first season, we watched him try not to use them but realize that he had to in order to protect his city. The second season saw him nurture his daughters as they both realized they had powers, although one wasn’t sure she even wanted to use them.The third season starts with Jefferson and his wife in the hands of the A.S.A., a corrupt government agency occupying Freeland. On top of that, there are threats from Markovia. It’s up to Thunder and Lightning to protect their city, but there’s also a new vigilante, Blackbird.See how it all plays out on Netflix tonight.