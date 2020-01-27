🔥BJP Will Open Shaheen Bagh Route After February 8, Says Arvind Kejriwal🔥

Arvind Kejriwal also accused the BJP of doing “dirty politics.” (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today alleged that the BJP does not want to open Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road, where anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests are going on for over a month. Mr Kejriwal also accussed the party of indulging in “dirty politics” over the issue.

Mr Kejriwal said law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and “if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour”.

“I can give it to you in writing, the BJP does not want to open the route in Shaheen Bagh. It will remain closed till the election day and on and it will open February 9,” Mr Kejriwal told reporters today.